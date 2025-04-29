SCDE Deputy Superintendent Matthew Ferguson Named Superintendent of Darlington County School District

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) celebrated the appointment of Dr. Matthew Ferguson, Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, as the next Superintendent of Darlington County School District, effective July 1, 2025.

Since 2023, Ferguson has played a pivotal role at the South Carolina Department of Education, advancing efforts to support students and educators statewide. He led several key initiatives focused on improving academic outcomes, including implementing High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM), deploying Science of Reading training for over 19,000 educators statewide, and launching the Palmetto Math Project.

His leadership also shaped strategic investments in career readiness, special education, and rural education and teacher support through Superintendent Weaver’s HOPE Network and Strategic Compensation initiatives.

His appointment marks a return to his personal and professional roots. A native of Darlington County, Ferguson began his education career there and previously held leadership roles, including Director of Personnel and District Curriculum Coordinator. He served as Executive Director of the Education Oversight Committee immediately prior to his service at the SCDE.

Commenting on his time at the SCDE and looking ahead to his new role, Ferguson shared:

“Serving at the South Carolina Department of Education has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career. I’ve seen firsthand the dedication, expertise, and unwavering belief in every child that drives this agency, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together. Stepping into this new role is both exciting and humbling. Returning home to serve the community that shaped me is deeply personal. While my job title may be changing, my commitment to the work—and to the belief that every child deserves a great education—remains as strong as ever.”

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver praised his appointment, stating:

“I have been privileged to witness Matthew’s unshakeable, deeply personal belief in the potential and capability of South Carolina’s students first hand. Over the course of his career, he has demonstrated a clear vision for educational excellence for every child; and he is a gifted leader who can strategically build teams and align resources to turn that vision into action.”

She concluded, “While our SCDE family will dearly miss Matthew and his tireless work ethic and expertise, we know this is an exciting new pathway to expand our shared mission to build a bright education future for students in every corner of our state. The students, parents, and educators of Darlington County have gained a fierce and committed champion in their new Superintendent. I can promise them that no one will work harder on their behalf.”

Ferguson will continue in his current role through the end of the school year to ensure a smooth transition. SCDE will announce an interim plan for leadership of the Division of College, Career, and Military Readiness in the coming weeks.

