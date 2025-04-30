Hidden Strength Releases New Survey on the State of Mental Health for Teenagers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hidden Strength , a digital platform and app designed to give free therapy and support the mental wellness of teenagers and young adults, announced the results of its comprehensive survey examining the state of mental health of teens and young adults in the United States and United Kingdom, and the results should alarm anyone who cares about the next generation.You can view and download the full report here The survey, conducted in March 2025, gathered insights from more than 1,000 young people ages 14–24 across the UK and the US. What it revealed is devastating: more than 75% of young respondents said they are struggling with their emotions or mental health.“These results should be a wake-up call to everyone, and they confirm what we’ve long suspected—young people are not getting the help they need, and the existing systems are failing them,” said Linsey Lunny, CEO of Hidden Strength. “Young people are slipping through the cracks every day while outdated systems continue to fail them. We built Hidden Strength because the traditional options just aren't enough. Our young people deserve better. They deserve immediate support without judgment, without stigma, and without endless waiting lists."Key findings show a youth mental health crisis that cannot be ignored:- 68.7% of young people say they don’t have someone to talk to to get emotional support when they need it.- 65.6% of young people report feeling isolated or alone, and in general don’t believe that people don’t care about their feelings or wellbeing.- 55.7% of young people report they’ve thought about harming themselves.- 38% of respondents say they have come across social media content of teens harming themselves, or encouraging others to do the same.- 89.3% of respondents said they would consider a free app for mental health support.Many mental health services have long wait lists and focus on crisis care. This means that many people can go without getting help. Survey results also show over 50% of teens don’t know where to look for help, and over 45% don’t want to share their struggles with their parents, further compounding their feelings of isolation. Hidden Strength encompasses both crisis care and proactive support."Mental health care should not start when someone is already at their breaking point," Lunny emphasized. "It must be proactive. It must be daily. It must be integrated into the spaces where young people live, learn, and connect. Hidden Strength is about building those spaces now, not after it's too late."The company is committed to using these findings to push for real change. Hidden Strength is currently expanding to the United States, as well as partnering with schools, government agencies, healthcare providers, and community organizations to create programs that meet young people where they are.“We can’t just keep talking about mental health. We have to build the infrastructure, invest in the technology, and create the support networks young people so desperately need,” Lunny says. “If we don’t, we’re not just failing them, we’re abandoning them. And that should outrage every single one of us.”The full survey report is available upon request.About Hidden StrengthHidden Strength is a unique mental health platform for young people. They offer meaningful support, advice and guidance in a safe, anonymous environment. Support is both peer to peer, and in the form of fully qualified therapists available on demand using secure virtual environments.To learn more about Hidden Strength or access its mental wellness platform, visit https://hiddenstrength.com/ Media Contact:Myra GodfreyPublicistlinsey@hs.jaya-pr.com

