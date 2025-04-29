Today is the Deadline to Register to Vote and Receive a Ballot for the May Special Election

Today, April 29, 2025, is the deadline to register to vote to receive a ballot for Oregon’s May 2025 Special Election.

“The May Special Election will have a big impact on the issues Oregonians care about most,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read. “If you want to receive a ballot in this election, make sure you are registered by the deadline. Be a decisionmaker for your family and your community.”

Many local issues will be decided by the May 2025 special election, such as who sits on school boards, who makes decisions about fighting fires and managing water, and ballot measures covering everything from funding schools to fixing roads.

Oregon is proud to consistently have one of the highest turnout rates in the country, thanks to the security and accessibility of our vote-by-mail system.

Oregonians can find out more about the elections in their areas on County Elections Officials' websites and by reading the voters' pamphlets sent out in the mail.

You can register to vote online at OregonVotes.gov/register. Oregonians may also choose to register by completing a voter registration form and returning it to a county elections office.

In Oregon, you must be a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident of the state, and at least 16 years old to register to vote. Oregonians must be 18 years old by Election Day to cast a ballot.

Already registered? You can use our My Vote tool to view your voter registration information and make any necessary updates, including if you recently moved or changed your name.

County Clerks will begin mailing ballots tomorrow, April 30, to all registered voters in Oregon. Voters can fill out their ballot and return it anytime through Election Day on May 20.

For more information, visit our website: OregonVotes.gov.