AXTAL’s OCXOs Offer Ultra-Low Noise and Jitter Over Wide Frequency Ranges
AXIOM ULN OCXO’s offer ultra-low, close-in phase noise and noise floor and reduced jitter; Ideal for radar, communication and RF measurement systems.
The AXTAL line of ultra-low phase noise AXIOM OCXOs comprises 16 devices, including the AXIOM75ULN and AXIOM5050ULN (80 to 160 MHz) and the multiple-output AXIOM2700 (50 MHz to 7.0 GHz), all offering exceptional phase noise. At lower frequencies (non-multiplied), the AXIOM ULN OCXOs can obtain levels of <-140 dBc/Hz @ 100 Hz offset and a noise floor down to -185 dBc/Hz. These benefits make ultra-low phase noise AXIOM OCXOs ideal for use in a range of sophisticated applications requiring frequency generation from MHz to GHz.
“AXTAL’s ‘ULN’ devices provide a selection of OCXOs operating over broad frequency ranges with the option of creating fully customizable modules using frequency multiplication and/or PLL techniques,” said Henry Halang, AXTAL’s Managing Director. “With the ability to generate signals at GHz levels, ULN OCXOs offer our customers maximum design flexibility and superior performance.”
Availability: Now
Delivery: Consult Factory
Price: Consult Factory
About Q-Tech
Q-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 with the objective of providing state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. In early 2023, Q-Tech completed the acquisition of AXTAL GmbH & Co KG. The AXTAL acquisition integrates the company’s products, European-based engineering development and ISO9001:2015 manufacturing facility
