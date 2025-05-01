AXTAL’s OCXOs Offer Ultra-Low Noise and Jitter Over Wide Frequency Ranges

AXTAL Ultra-low Noise OCXOs Fill Performance Need in Radar and Other Critical Systems

AXIOM ULN OCXO’s offer ultra-low, close-in phase noise and noise floor and reduced jitter; Ideal for radar, communication and RF measurement systems.

AXTAL’s ‘ULN’ devices provide a selection of OCXOs operating over broad frequency ranges with the option of creating fully customizable modules using frequency multiplication and/or PLL techniques” — Henry Halang

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-Tech Corporation , a leading global supplier of space-qualified crystal oscillators and high-performance frequency control systems, announces the availability of the AXIOM line of ultra-low noise (ULN) oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OXCOs). Designed and manufactured by Q-Tech’s German affiliate, AXTAL, the benefits of the AXIOM ULN OCXO’s ultra-low phase noise (close-in and noise floor) are higher resolution for radar systems, better quality and more transmissible information for communications systems and improved accuracy and lower measurement limits for RF measurement systems. Ultra-low phase noise OCXOs can be customized to achieve near-ideal multiplication and, by allowing the use of various noise-cancellation techniques, they can transfer noise levels up to the GHz range. They also reduce jitter—an important consideration in these applications—with RMS jitter values of <50 fs for integration ranges of 10 Hz ~ 30 MHz.The AXTAL line of ultra-low phase noise AXIOM OCXOs comprises 16 devices, including the AXIOM75ULN and AXIOM5050ULN (80 to 160 MHz) and the multiple-output AXIOM2700 (50 MHz to 7.0 GHz), all offering exceptional phase noise. At lower frequencies (non-multiplied), the AXIOM ULN OCXOs can obtain levels of <-140 dBc/Hz @ 100 Hz offset and a noise floor down to -185 dBc/Hz. These benefits make ultra-low phase noise AXIOM OCXOs ideal for use in a range of sophisticated applications requiring frequency generation from MHz to GHz.“AXTAL’s ‘ULN’ devices provide a selection of OCXOs operating over broad frequency ranges with the option of creating fully customizable modules using frequency multiplication and/or PLL techniques,” said Henry Halang, AXTAL’s Managing Director. “With the ability to generate signals at GHz levels, ULN OCXOs offer our customers maximum design flexibility and superior performance.”Availability: NowDelivery: Consult FactoryPrice: Consult FactoryAbout Q-TechQ-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 with the objective of providing state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. In early 2023, Q-Tech completed the acquisition of AXTAL GmbH & Co KG. The AXTAL acquisition integrates the company’s products, European-based engineering development and ISO9001:2015 manufacturing facility

