Premier Magnetics’ New Chokes Offer Integrated Magnetics and Innovative Mounting

New CM Guard Series

New CM Guard Series™ chokes employ integrated magnetics for exceptional electrical perf.; Snap-In mounting secures component to PC board for excellent stability

Our new highly integrated, high-performance CM Guard Series provides common mode differential mode attenuation in a single device. They can serve to reduce the number of components in filter assembly” — Dennis Earley

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Magnetics, global producer of high-quality magnetic components for a wide range of power conversion and communications applications, introduces the PM-CMCX5 Series , the first offering in the company’s new CM Guard Series™ of advanced-technology chokes. The CM Guard Series implements integrated magnetics technology to build common mode (CM) and differential mode (DM) attenuation into a single device. The PM-CMCX5 Series devices’ performance features include strong winding-to-winding insulation (5KV), wide operating temperature (-60°C to 155°C) and low-capacitive coupling to the core. Excellent mechanical stability is achieved utilizing Premier Magnetics’ proprietary Snap-In Technology to secure parts to the pc board without the use of epoxy during the assembly process.The new PM-CMCX5 Series offers sixteen models with a selection of spread or compressed windings and common mode choke inductances from 0.5 to 30mH. The data sheet includes a part-number chart providing details on differential mode inductances, typical current to cause a temperature rise of 70°C (IDC), DC resistance (DCR), and self-resonant frequency (SRF).“Our new highly integrated, high-performance CM Guard Series provides common mode and differential mode attenuation in a single device. They can serve to reduce the number of components in a filter assembly,” said Premier Magnetics president, Dennis Earley. “Using our unique Snap-In Technology, they also simplify and speed up product assembly by eliminating time-consuming epoxy application.” Earley added, “Over the coming year we’ll expand the CM Guard Series portfolio to provide models with higher DM inductance, higher temperature stability and reduced size”Price: $1.50 - $2.45 in OEM quantitiesAvailability: Samples available for shipment in Q2Delivery: 12-weeks, ARO for OEM quantitiesAbout Premier MagneticsSince 1991, Premier Magnetics ( www.premiermag.com ) has been a leading multinational company focused on the design and manufacturing of a broad range of electromagnetic components, including power conversion magnetics, LAN & telecom magnetics, MIL-STD-1553 Data Bus Transformers, and DC/DC converters. Committed to providing products with long-term reliability, optimized performance, and cost-effectiveness as top priorities, Premier products are found extensively in mission-critical programs and support aerospace, medical, computer, industrial, lighting, and Pro A/V applications, as well as various government and military agencies around the world. Sales and distribution offices are worldwide, with manufacturing locations in Southern California, Taiwan, Vietnam, China, and Myanmar.

