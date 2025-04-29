Bel Lago’s 2017 Pinot Noir Stuns Judges in Oregon Wine Press Blind Tasting, Besting Willamette Valley Icons

2017 Pinot Noir in Fishtown, Leland

Stunning upset creating a buzz across the wine world: Bel Lago Winery’s 2017 Pinot Noir has claimed top honors in a blind tasting conducted by Oregon Wine Press

This bottle traveled far, aged beautifully, and landed in front of people who genuinely love Pinot Noir.” — Blake Lougheed

CEDAR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a stunning upset that’s creating a buzz across the wine world, Bel Lago Winery’s 2017 Pinot Noir has claimed top honors in a blind tasting conducted by Oregon Wine Press —outscoring some of the most acclaimed wines from Oregon’s prestigious Willamette Valley.The tasting, led by wine writer and judge Neal D. Hulkower, featured six respected Oregon-based palates who evaluated a lineup of three Oregon Pinot Noirs alongside three from Michigan’s Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas. To the surprise—and delight—of the panel, Bel Lago’s 2017 vintage emerged as the overall favorite, narrowly edging out Oregon’s celebrated Guillén Family 2018 Lia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir by 1.5 points and securing the highest Borda score of the flight.“It’s always interesting to see where the wines we’ve made end up in the world,” said Blake Lougheed, winemaker at Bel Lago. “This bottle traveled far, aged beautifully, and landed in front of people who genuinely love Pinot Noir. We made some really nice wines in 2017, and it’s been fun to watch this one evolve. I think it’s time I pull a bottle from the library myself.”While judges praised Oregon’s entries for their complexity and depth, it was Bel Lago’s wine that captivated with its elegance, varietal purity, and exceptional balance—hallmarks of Michigan’s cool-climate viticulture and a signature of Bel Lago’s winemaking style.Founded in 1987 and nestled along the serene shores of Lake Leelanau, Bel Lago has quietly built a reputation for crafting world-class, cool-climate wines. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, tradition, and innovation, Bel Lago is redefining the boundaries of American Pinot Noir.“This recognition is more than a medal—it’s a moment for Michigan wine,” added Lougheed. “It speaks to the potential of our terroir, the strength of our viticulture, and the passion behind every bottle.”The full article, "Smitten with the Mitten," can be found at Oregon Wine Press here To learn more about Bel Lago Winery and explore their award-winning library of wines, visit www.bellago.com

