Wine for Wildlife: Dune Bird Winery's New Rosé Supports Piping Plover Conservation

Dune Bird’s new rosé supports piping plover conservation, with proceeds helping protect this endangered Great Lakes shorebird.

This partnership allows us to bring together our love for wine and our commitment to environmental conservation—not only in our vineyards, but also in our communities and along our shorelines.” — Bekah Bell

NORTHPORT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWine for Wildlife: Dune Bird Winery Launches New Rosé in Support of Piping Plover Conservation“A Pour for the Plovers” event to celebrate collaboration with Friends of Sleeping Bear DunesDune Bird Winery is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes (FOSB), a nonprofit organization working alongside the National Park Service to protect natural resources and enhance visitor experiences at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore . This meaningful collaboration kicks off with the release of a limited-edition rosé: Pink Plover, a sweet, summer-ready wine designed to raise both awareness and funds for conservation—starting with the endangered Great Lakes piping plover.“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes to raise both awareness and funds for the Piping Plover,” said Bekah Bell, Brand Culture and Flight Club manager at Dune Bird Winery. “This partnership allows us to bring together our love for wine and our commitment to environmental conservation—not only in our vineyards and winemaking, but also in our communities and along our shorelines.”The piping plover is a small, federally endangered shorebird that nests along the Great Lakes from April to August. Nearly half of this population makes its summer home within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, a vital habitat along Michigan’s coast. By purchasing a bottle of Pink Plover, guests contribute directly to FOSB’s efforts to protect this species and the fragile dune ecosystems they rely on.“The Friends of Sleeping Bear welcome Dune Bird’s creative financial support in helping conservation efforts at Sleeping Bear Dunes,” said Laura Ann Johnson, Executive Director of FoSB. “In supporting our partnership with the Park, we rely on the generosity of individual and business donations to help protect natural resources and enhance visitor experiences in the Park”.To celebrate the launch, Dune Bird will host a special event at the winery on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The evening will feature:Tastings of the new Pink Plover roséLive music by Northern Michigan favorite Luke WoltanskiEducational opportunities to learn about the Great Lakes piping plover and how to get involved in local conservation effortsFamily-friendly activities and a relaxed, community-focused atmosphereEvent Details:What: Pink Plover Release Party & Conservation NightWhen: May 1, 2025 | 6:00 – 8:00 PMWhere: Dune Bird Winery, 5620 N. Manitou Trail, Northport, MICost: Free to attend. Wine purchases and donations support conservation efforts.RSVP: Encouraged at Dune Bird Winery’s websiteThe event marks the beginning of Michigan Wine Month, highlighting the intersection of local agriculture, environmental stewardship, and community engagement—something Dune Bird Winery prioritizes in every aspect of its work.About Dune Bird WineryLocated on scenic M-22 just north of Leland, Dune Bird Winery is known for its award-winning wines, hand-crafted espresso, and welcoming tasting room. With a deep love for Northern Michigan’s land and lakeshore, Dune Bird blends sustainable farming with thoughtful hospitality—offering guests a place to gather, connect, and give back.About Friends of Sleeping Bear DunesFriends of Sleeping Bear Dunes is a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Lakeshore. Through volunteerism, education, and financial support, the organization helps protect wildlife, maintain trails, and enhance the park experience for over a million annual visitors. Learn more at friendsofsleepingbear.org.About the Piping PloverThe Great Lakes piping plover is a small, sand-colored bird once nearly extinct. With fewer than 100 breeding pairs across the region, they are protected under federal law. Sleeping Bear Dunes hosts nearly half of this population each year. Conservation efforts include monitoring nests, building protective enclosures, and roping off critical habitat to reduce human impact.

