Students of UM Faculty of Health Sciences and Huitong College of Beijing Normal University conduct reciprocal visits

MACAU, April 29 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) and Huitong College of Beijing Normal University jointly organised a student exchange activity themed ‘Cross-Regional Academic Collaboration’, in which students from both universities conducted reciprocal visits. The activity aimed to promote academic exchanges in health sciences between the two universities and strengthen friendship and cooperation between students from both sides.

Zhang Xuanjun, assistant dean of UM FHS, said that the exchange activity aimed to transcend geographical boundaries and promote innovative thinking. He believes that cross-regional academic exchanges can broaden students’ horizons and stimulate their creativity and cooperation in scientific research. Yang Songhan, president of FHS Students’ Association, expressed hope that more activities will be held so that students from different places can get to know each other, learn together, and advance academic research together.

During the visits, students from both universities engaged in in-depth discussions on hot topics in health sciences and shared their study paths and research achievements. UM students visited Huitong College of BNU, where they explored its unique educational model that integrates faculty and residential college, and immersed themselves in its dynamic learning environment. On the other hand, BNU students visited the core facilities of FHS at UM and experienced firsthand UM’s research environment and state-of-the-art research facilities. They also visited Ma Man Kei and Lo Pak Sam College to observe its diverse student activities and comprehensive facilities.

Liao Wenyu, a fourth-year student from UM FHS, said that the exchange activity not only enabled him to improve his communication skills, but also to learn about the outstanding research achievements of his peers. This experience made him more aware of his shortcomings and strengthened his determination to improve his skills and leverage his strengths for future academic or professional pursuits. Zhang Jingwen, a third-year student from BNU, said that the exchange activity made her realise the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, and she began to explore how she could apply her skills in mathematical modelling and statistical analysis to research in medical imaging and genomic analysis.

The exchange activity not only enabled the students from both universities to develop friendships, but also laid a solid foundation for deeper academic cooperation in the future.