New mural on stone steps in Bairro Horta da Mitra showcases the characteristics of the neighbourhood

MACAU, April 29 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) invited young artists to create a new mural on the stone steps of Rua de Tomás da Rosa under the theme “The Hoop of Time of the Bairro Horta da Mitra”. The mural enriches the scenery of local streets and alleys by portraying the historical changes in the neighbourhood over a century. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit.

In order to promote cultural tourism and economic development of local neighbourhoods, IC, in collaboration with the Taipa Village Cultural Association, invited young Macao artists Lam Ka Hou, Jian Jun Cheng, Liang Jing Siang, Ng Ka Mei, Un Ut Keong and Ho Kon Pang to create a new mural on the stone steps of Rua de Tomás da Rosa. The initiative received support and assistance from community associations and representatives. The mural on the stone steps, themed “The Hoop of Time of the Bairro Horta da Mitra”, relates the stories of historical changes in Bairro Horta da Mitra over a century by depicting its various iconic cultural symbols and characteristics of the neighbourhood, such as the old banana groves and birds, the origin of the name “Bairro Horta da Mitra”, the Horta da Mitra Market and folk festive activities such as lion dances at the Foc Tac Temple. The mural takes advantage of the step heights to create a three-dimensional effect with each step adorned with colourful flowers and illustrations, showcasing the vibrancy and hospitality of the Bairro Horta da Mitra.

Since 2021, IC has collaborated with various local artists to create a number of murals that feature the stories of the communities’ origins in different communities, combining cultural creativity with art. These murals are located in places such as Travessa da Assunção, Barra Square, the exterior wall of the Nam Kwong Warehouse at Rua do Almirante Sérgio, as well as Travessa da Boa Vista and Escada do Coxo in Taipa, which become popular check-in spots for cultural tourism in Macao.