Auditor Fitzpatrick begins thorough review of Gentry County government

04/29/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

While it may be smaller than it once was after Worth County split away from it in 1861, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick still thinks it is worth it to conduct a thorough review of Gentry County government operations. Fitzpatrick announced today that a regularly scheduled performance audit of the northwest Missouri county officially began with an entrance meeting with county officials on Monday, April 28.

"I know it has been more than 140 years since the county courthouse was destroyed by a windstorm and county records were destroyed in a subsequent fire, but this is a good time to check in with the county to make sure officials are doing a good job documenting their current decisions and those decisions are in the best interests of taxpayers," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "This is a routine audit that will take a closer look under the hood of governmental operations in Gentry County with the goal of giving them recommendations that can further improve the way their county government operates."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last issued a performance audit of Gentry County in 2017. The audit gave the county a rating of "good" while recommending the county closely review funding needs and consider reducing property taxes for citizens. The audit also highlighted weaknesses in tracking and accounting for capital assets such as buildings, equipment and vehicles.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Gentry County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.