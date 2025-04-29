CleanConnect.ai Earns EPA Approval for Leak Finder™ Leakfinder methane leak detection CleanConnect.ai Earns EPA Approval for Leak Finder™

Leak Finder by CleanConnect.ai becomes first EPA-approved continuous OGI system for component-level leak detection, advancing compliance and energy transparency

Leak Finder gives operators real-time visibility and data to simplify compliance and drive cleaner, more transparent energy” — David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanConnect.ai’s Leak Finder ™ system, a key component within the company’s Autonomous365™ operational AI suite, has officially received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ) as an Alternative Test Method (ATM) for periodic screening under Subpart OOOOb and OOOOc.This recognition marks a historic first for the energy sector and a critical step toward verifiable emissions intelligence.Revolutionizing methane detection & control room automationLeak Finder™ is now the first and only EPA-approved continuous Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) system to offer component-level leak detection, as opposed to traditional area-based monitoring. CleanConnect.ai sets a new standard for emissions compliance, autonomous control room operations, and the emerging market for certified energy attributes.“It's a leap forward into the era of Empirical Energy. We are proud to be the first and only company offering a continuous OGI system with live remote control, integration with the operational AI suite, and certified data for energy trade.” ~Mark Smith, CSO of CleanConnect.aiWhat sets Leak Finder™ apart?• First and only EPA-approved component-level continuous OGI system• Live View remote control: pan/tilt/zoom OGI camera for precise leak identification• Seamless integration with Autonomous365™ suite (gas leak detection, liquid leak detection, fire and smoke alerts, PPE compliance monitoring, tank-level telemetry)• Embedded within a complete MMRV (Monitor, Measure, Report, Verify) system to generate Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs)• Integrated with ProMax 6 for real-time mass balance and emissions modeling• Part of the Empirical Energy platform for carbon intensity tracking, feedstock blending, and blockchain-based energy trading• Deployed via a 3D digital twin system for optimal camera siting and blind spot elimination• Field-proven to eliminate up to 90% of emissions-related call-outs and boost control room efficiency by 10x Leak Finder by CleanConnect.aiWith greater than 90% detection accuracy for methane leaks as low as 2 kg/hr at distances up to 120 meters, Leak Finder™ is the most advanced and reliable methane monitoring solution available.

