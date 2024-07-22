CleanConnect.ai Secures Series A Investment to Drive Innovation in Emissions Management and Visual Automation
CleanConnect.ai, a pioneer in visual automation for oil & gas, has secured Series A funding led by TCP ProveZero to advance data-driven AI energy solutions
We look forward to leveraging Turnbridge's substantial experience in emissions mitigation and energy transition to support CleanConnect's mission.”WINDSOR, CO, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleanConnect.ai (“CleanConnect”), a pioneer in visual automation technology, is pleased to announce a successful Series A funding round led by TCP ProveZero, a limited partnership formed exclusively to invest in next-generation energy solutions. This investment round marks a significant milestone in CleanConnect's journey towards transforming energy operations with advanced visual automation.
— Mitch Cox, Turnbridge Capital Partners
Mitch Cox, a Partner at Turnbridge Capital Partners (“Turnbridge”) and Managing Partner of TCP ProveZero, will join the CleanConnect board of directors, bringing with him a wealth of experience in energy services, equipment, and emerging emissions mitigation technologies. "TCP ProveZero is quite proud to be associated with CleanConnect," said Mitch Cox. "CleanConnect’s team is exceptional, and their solutions are poised to significantly impact emissions and operations across the hydrocarbon value chain. We look forward to leveraging Turnbridge's substantial experience in emissions mitigation and energy transition to support CleanConnect's mission."
The limited partners of TCP ProveZero include many experienced and deeply knowledgeable energy and energy transition investors and senior executives. The LP group also includes Cimarron, a Turnbridge portfolio company https://cimarron.com/ . Cimarron provides technology-driven emissions management solutions for the global energy system.
Cimarron CEO, Jeff Foster, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are pleased to announce our new partnership with CleanConnect. We look forward to bringing our highly complementary emission management capabilities to the market cooperatively for the benefit of customers pursuing their sustainability goals. The combination of Cimarron’s proven Sytelink360® technology for emissions management and performance optimization, along with CleanConnect’s visual automation suite, Autonomous365, represents the most comprehensive solution offered in the market today."
Full Scope Insights (“FSI”) President, August Scherer, is a former Turnbridge Capital team member and significant owner of TCP ProveZero GP.. Scherer highlighted the effectiveness of CleanConnect’s technology in the field: "CleanConnect's rapid commercial success with major and large independent oil & gas operators has demonstrated the unique capabilities of its platform. At FSI, we are deeply committed to advancing our partners' environmental impact initiatives. We believe CleanConnect is uniquely positioned to drive value in emissions reduction, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and point-source data-verified differentiated gas"
Mark Smith, President of CleanConnect.ai states: “As we continue to drive innovation in the energy sector, we are thrilled to have the backing of such a distinguished group of investors. These successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders bring a wealth of experience and insight that will be invaluable as we expand our efforts to revolutionize the oil & gas industry. Their support underscores the significant potential of CleanConnect.ai to lead the way in data-driven energy solutions.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome TCP ProveZero, a visionary group of entrepreneurs spun off from Turnbridge Capital Partners, as our strategic investors,” says David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai. “Their deep expertise in the energy sector and belief in CleanConnect.ai’s mission will accelerate our growth and innovation. With TCP ProveZero’s support, we’re hitting the gas pedal to drive forward our cutting-edge solutions, amplifying our impact and bringing new strategic advantages to our operations. Together, we’re poised to redefine the future of energy.”
About CleanConnect.ai:
CleanConnect.ai is at the forefront of visual automation. The company's Autonomous365.ai Visual Automation Suite enables autonomous VOC and methane gas leak detection, gas leak quantification, fire & smoke detection, and more, helping redefine energy operations and leading the industry into the future. With government-certified accuracy and a virtually nonexistent false-positive rate, CleanConnect.ai is setting new standards for operational efficiency and environmental stewardship in the energy sector.
For more information about CleanConnect.ai, visit https://cleanconnect.ai.
Turnbridge Capital Partners (“Turnbridge”) is a private equity firm targeting investments in middle-market companies that provide value-added operational and sustainability solutions to global participants in the energy, infrastructure and industrial end markets. These global markets, as well as energy transition and environmental themes, have been core areas of focus for the Turnbridge team for decades.
Full Scope Insights (“FSI”) is a boutique management consulting firm that provides finance, strategy, and sustainability advisory services to public and private equity backed clients https://fullscopeinsights.com/.
