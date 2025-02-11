MERIT Announces Formation of New Subsidiary, MERIT CRO CANADA, INC.
This strategic expansion underscores MERIT's commitment to enhancing its global footprint & delivering comprehensive clinical & preclinical endpoint services.
"The formation of MERIT CANADA marks a significant milestone in MERIT's growth strategy." said Yijun Huang, CEO at MERIT. " By establishing a presence in Canada, MERIT aims to leverage the country's burgeoning technology hub in Toronto, its favorable tech environment, and its proximity to the United States. This move is designed to facilitate closer collaboration with North American clients and partners, thereby enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency."
MERIT CANADA will be headquartered at 181 Bay Street, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T9, Canada.
About MERIT
MERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. We partner with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors as well as CROs to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together, our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide. MERIT has offices in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, Shanghai, China, and Toronto, Canada. Learn more at https://meritcro.com/
Stacy Sanderson
MERIT
+1 608-284-8810
