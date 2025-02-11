MERIT Announces Formation of New Subsidiary, MERIT CRO CANADA, INC.

MERIT, Your Clinical Endpoint Expert

This strategic expansion underscores MERIT's commitment to enhancing its global footprint & delivering comprehensive clinical & preclinical endpoint services.

By establishing a presence in Canada, MERIT aims to leverage the country's burgeoning technology hub in Toronto, its favorable tech environment, and its proximity to the United States.” — Yijun Huang, CEO at MERIT

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MERIT, a leading global provider of clinical trial endpoint and technology services, is proud to announce the establishment of its new wholly owned subsidiary, MERIT CRO CANADA (MERIT CANADA). This strategic expansion underscores MERIT's commitment to enhancing its global footprint and delivering comprehensive clinical and preclinical technology and endpoint services to its clients worldwide."The formation of MERIT CANADA marks a significant milestone in MERIT's growth strategy." said Yijun Huang, CEO at MERIT. " By establishing a presence in Canada, MERIT aims to leverage the country's burgeoning technology hub in Toronto, its favorable tech environment, and its proximity to the United States. This move is designed to facilitate closer collaboration with North American clients and partners, thereby enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency."MERIT CANADA will be headquartered at 181 Bay Street, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T9, Canada.About MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. We partner with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors as well as CROs to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together, our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide. MERIT has offices in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, Shanghai, China, and Toronto, Canada. Learn more at https://meritcro.com/

