May fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho, please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.