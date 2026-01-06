Results of the nonresident deer/elk tag drawing now available. Successful applicants have until Jan. 20 to buy tags

Nonresident hunters can check their email to see their results, but since we know you want to know sooner:

Go to GoOutdoorsIdaho.com

Log in to your account by using your date of birth, last name, and personal identifier.

Select the “Applications & Awards” option on your homepage.

Find results under the “Hunt Choices” heading. If it says “selected,” you drew that tag.

Note: Fish and Game’s licensing system will likely reach very high volumes as hunters attempt to check their results. To help move customers through as quickly as possible, a virtual waiting line may be turned on after results are available, which will show your place in line and an estimated wait time.

Buying your nonresident deer/elk tag

All nonresident deer/elk tags drawn (except disabled American veteran (DAV) tags) must be purchased no later than Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Any tags (except DAV) not purchased by the deadline will be forfeited and available in the second tag drawing.

DAV tags must be purchased no later than March 20 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Any DAV tag not purchased by the deadline will be forfeited and available in a future Returned Tag Sale.

IMPORTANT NOTE: There are no exceptions for the nonresident deer/elk tag purchase deadline, and it’s the responsibility of the applicants to check if they drew a tag and buy that tag.

Second nonresident tag drawing

The application period for all remaining tags will be Feb. 5-15, with results announced in early March, and the deadline to buy tags (including all remaining DAV tags) will be March 20.

Any hunter who drew a tag in the first application period is ineligible to apply in the second application period for that same species, even if they did not purchase the tag.

Refund policy may change

Fish and Game has pending administrative rule changes that may affect refund and exchange options for nonresident licenses and tags. For more information, review the proposed rules at https://idfg.idaho.gov/about/rulemaking