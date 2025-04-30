Invoke Public Sector Builds AI-Powered Legacy Code Modernization Capability, Leveraging Ask Sage for Secure GenAI Access

INVOKE

Invoke Public Sector and Ask Sage partner to modernize Air Force systems using secure generative AI, transforming legacy code into future-ready capabilities.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke Public Sector , a leader in Intelligent Automation and AI-driven solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ask Sage Inc., the most comprehensive and secure Generative AI platform available commercially.Invoke Public Sector delivers intelligent automation and AI solutions that help federal agencies modernize legacy systems, streamline mission-critical processes, and generate measurable outcomes. Our team of skilled engineers specializes in LLM integration, scalable automation programs, and secure solution design. By partnering closely with government teams, we enhance decision-making, accelerate operations, and drive sustainable value through both developer-led and citizen development initiatives.At Invoke Public Sector, we’re proud to be the SBIR Phase III contractor and industry partner supporting the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team (DAFBOT) in a transformative initiative to modernize mission-critical legacy systems by using generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to convert IDEAL and COBOL code into sustainable Java applications. With our deep expertise in intelligent automation, legacy language modernization, and AI reasoning agents, we led the integration of multiple Large Language Models (LLMs) to refactor legacy IDEAL and COBOL code into modern, sustainable Java applications. Our team worked side-by-side with DAFBOT to develop LLM-based coding agents that not only translated the code but retained its original functionality—bridging decades of technical debt in the process. Powered by the Ask Sage platform, this project is a powerful example of how public-private collaboration can drive innovation, improve mission readiness, and set a new benchmark for modernizing critical defense systems with AI.Tyler Carpenter Vice President, Invoke Public Sector explains, “Modernizing legacy systems with generative AI isn’t just a technical achievement—it’s a strategic shift that unlocks speed, agility, and long-term sustainability across the mission. We’re proud to work alongside DAFBOT and Ask Sage to turn decades of legacy code into future-ready capability.”Ask Sage is a Secure & Extensible Multi-modal Generative AI platform designed to empower government and commercial teams with advanced AI capabilities. Built on cutting-edge technologies, Ask Sage offers robust security features, including zero-trust security and label-based access control, ensuring the secure handling of sensitive data. With its cloud-agnostic and model-agnostic approach, Ask Sage supports a variety of large language models and multi-modal applications, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of use cases. Trusted by over 15,000 government teams and 2,500 companies, Ask Sage is committed to driving efficiency and innovation across sectors.Ask Sage's platform is already authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), meaning that the DoD and Military Services do not need to stand up costly infrastructure. The platform is hosted on Azure Government, ensuring secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and For Official Use Only (FOUO) data. With its FedRAMP High ATO and DoD Authority to Operate at IL5, Secret and Top Secret, Ask Sage is ready to be leveraged immediately, providing a cost-effective and secure solution for the defense sector.“At Ask Sage, we deeply value our partnerships as they are integral to our mission of empowering teams with advanced AI capabilities. Collaborations like these enable us to drive innovation and efficiency across sectors, ensuring that our technology serves as a catalyst for transformative outcomes. Partnering with Invoke Public Sector has been extremely powerful for our warfighters," says Ask Sage CEO Nicolas Chaillan.Having successfully field-tested this capability with the Department of the Air Force, we’re now ready to bring this transformative solution to other federal and defense organizations seeking to modernize legacy systems with secure, AI-driven speed.For more information about Inoke and its partnership with Ask Sage, please contact:Tyler CarpenterInvoke Public Sector+1 770-376-0606About INVOKE Public SectorINVOKE Public Sector delivers cutting-edge AI and automation solutions that help federal agencies modernize legacy systems, streamline operations, and empower their workforce. With proven experience across the Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force, our team combines technical depth with mission understanding to drive measurable outcomes—from low-code process automation to secure deployment of large language models and AI Agents. Learn more at www.invokepublic.com About Ask Sage, Inc.Ask Sage, Inc. is a leading provider of Generative AI solutions, specifically designed to meet the needs of the public sector, defense industrial base, and commercial enterprises. Offering a wide range of both commercial and open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), our platform is technology agnostic, enabling teams to leverage the best tools and models that suit their needs. With robust security features, the ability to handle a wide range of data types, and enhanced integrations, Ask Sage, Inc. is the go-to solution for organizations seeking to optimize their operations and harness the power of AI. Learn more at www.asksage.ai

