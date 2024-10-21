Invoke Public Sector Awarded 5-Year 47M SBIR IDIQ for Intelligent Automation as a Service

INVOKE

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke Public Sector , a leader in intelligent automation and innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 5-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract under the U.S. Government’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The contract positions Invoke as a key partner in providing “Intelligent Automation as a Service” to federal agencies, reinforcing its role as a driving force in transforming government operations through advanced technologies.The SBIR IDIQ contract enables Invoke to deliver a wide range of intelligent automation solutions, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other cutting-edge automation technologies. The contract, which spans the next five years, will support federal agencies in enhancing operational efficiency, reducing manual processes, and driving digital transformation across their organizations.“We are thrilled to have been selected for this prestigious SBIR IDIQ contract,” said Neel Joshi, Co-Founder Invoke Public Sector. “This award reflects our dedication to delivering state-of-the-art automation solutions that enable government agencies to operate more effectively and efficiently. Our expertise in intelligent automation will empower our federal partners to meet mission-critical objectives and achieve greater levels of productivity through technology.”Key Highlights of the SBIR IDIQ Contract:• Contract Length: 5 years• Scope: Providing Intelligent Automation as a Service to federal agencies• Technologies Involved: RPA, AI/ML, BPM, GEN AI and other advanced automation solutions• Objective: To streamline federal operations, reduce costs, and enhance service deliveryThe SBIR IDIQ contract allows Invoke Public Sector to continue its mission of innovation and excellence in delivering intelligent automation solutions that align with the government’s focus on modernization and digital transformation.About Invoke Public Sector:Invoke is a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for government and commercial clients. With a focus on driving operational efficiency and innovation, the company specializes in delivering end-to-end automation services, including RPA, AI, and ML technologies. Invoke is dedicated to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation and improve business outcomes through automation.

