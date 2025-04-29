Squaretalk Launches AI Voice Agent with Built-in KYC Automation to Reinvent Secure Onboarding in the VoIP Industry

Elie Rubin, CEO Squaretalk

A breakthrough in fraud prevention and self-onboarding for cloud communications, Squaretalk redefines customer trust and compliance in the AI era.

We are combining voice AI, fraud detection, and self-onboarding to give our clients unmatched control and peace of mind.” — Elie Rubin, CEO Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, the fast-growing CPaaS and contact center platform, is unveiling its AI-powered Voice Agent with native KYC compliance automation, revolutionizing how businesses securely onboard customers at scale while preventing fraud and identity misuse.

The new technology allows businesses to verify, onboard, and activate users in minutes through secure voice interactions — without compromising compliance or user experience. This leap forward comes as global enterprises demand faster, safer, and more transparent onboarding workflows.

“This isn’t just a voice bot — it’s a secure AI agent trained to verify, analyze, and report in real-time,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. “We are combining voice AI, fraud detection, and self-onboarding to give our clients unmatched control and peace of mind.”

Key features include document verification via voice + text input, fraud-risk compliance through voice analysis, seamless integration with AML systems and CRM providers, full encryption and GDPR-ready.

This innovation comes at a critical time for the VoIP, Unified Communication, and contact center industry, which faces increasing scrutiny around fraudulent use of communications platforms. Squaretalk's solution helps businesses eliminate risk from the start — ensuring trust, speed, and full compliance.

A game-changer for telecom providers, fintech platforms, and logistics networks across Europe and the GCC, the new KYC automation would help companies reduce activation time of new customers and improve fraud detection rates drastically.

“We’re proud to be leading the way toward transparent, secure, and automated communications that help global companies grow responsibly,” Elie Rubin added.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered contact center with sales automation capabilities that helps businesses grow smarter and faster. With omnichannel solutions and automations, we streamline customer interactions, boost sales, and improve efficiency - all in one platform.

