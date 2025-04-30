MicroSeismic Deploys DOE Funded Carbon Sequestration Monitoring System for Class VI Wells

About

Empowering Industry Heroes At MicroSeismic, Inc., we believe the real heroes are the ones who safeguard the world’s energy future. That’s why we empower our clients with the tools to protect their people, their operations, and the planet — while leading the charge toward cleaner, more secure energy. Our MISSION is to develop and deploy geophysical tools to enable the safe and clean exploitation of the world’s resources. Since 2003, we’ve pioneered passive seismic technology to help operators see more, act faster, and make smarter decisions underground. As our clients’ challenges have evolved, so have our solutions. • FracRx® – Helping operators maintain wellbore integrity and manage frac-driven interactions in the most complex geologies. • CO2SeQure® – Giving carbon storage projects the real-time monitoring they need to ensure safe, permanent CO₂ sequestration. • MicroThermal Energy℠ – Supporting geothermal pioneers with advanced monitoring and modeling to scale enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). • KarstAlert® – Enabling early detection of sinkhole development to protect communities, infrastructure, and lives. Our CLIENTS are the HEROES of their company, community, and family. They employ the best technologies to get the best results. #FDI #CarbonSequestration #Sinkhole #Geothermal #ESG #Environment

https://www.microseismic.com/