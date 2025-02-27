MicroSeismic, Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments
Their expertise, leadership, and industry acumen will play a critical role in driving our growth strategy and reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSeismic, Inc. (MSI), a leading provider of passive seismic monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce key leadership appointments to strengthen its executive team and drive future growth.
— Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO
Travis Barker has been named Vice President of Sales, bringing over 30 years of experience in the upstream industry, including executive roles in seismic operations management, M&A strategy, and business development. His extensive expertise in private equity, restructuring, and talent assessment will be instrumental in expanding MicroSeismic’s market reach and enhancing customer engagement. Previously, Travis served as CEO of Seismic Equipment Solutions and held senior positions at Reconnaissance Energy Africa, CGG Veritas, and Veritas DGC. His deep industry knowledge and leadership will contribute to the company’s continued innovation in seismic technology solutions.
Ross Kenedy has been named Resource Manager. With over 28 years of experience in the geophysical oil and gas industry, Kennedy brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, process improvement, and global resource management. Throughout his career, Kennedy has successfully led international teams, managed multi-million-dollar assets, and developed innovative operational solutions to enhance productivity and cost efficiency. Prior to joining MSI, he held senior leadership positions at Seismic Equipment Specialists, Global Geophysical, and CGG Veritas, where he spearheaded key projects in operational strategies, quality assurance, asset management, and customer service optimization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Travis and Ross to the MicroSeismic team,” said Peter Duncan, CEO and Founder of MicroSeismic, Inc. “Their expertise, leadership, and industry acumen will play a critical role in driving our growth strategy and reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class seismic monitoring solutions to our clients.”
MicroSeismic remains dedicated to advancing innovative technology and supporting our clients in becoming heroes in their companies, communities, and families by employing the best technology to get the best results.
