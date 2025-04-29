Correctional Services opens bakery and full-time school at Standerton Correctional Centre, 30 Apr

National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Mr. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale will on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, officially open a full-time school and bakery at Standerton Correctional Centre, Mpumalanga Province.

The newly established Zuzicebo Senior Secondary School, registered in June 2024, forms part of the Department's ongoing commitment to offender rehabilitation and aligns with government’s broader mission to enhance literacy and education across the country.

The school currently accommodates 41 learners enrolled in Grades 8 and 9. It plans to gradually expand by introducing Grade 10 in 2026, with its first matric cohort expected in 2028. Learners follow the CAPS curriculum, which presently includes nine subjects: Creative Arts, Economic and Management Sciences (EMS), Life Orientation, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Technology, Social Sciences, and two languages—English and IsiZulu.

As part of its ongoing efforts toward self-sufficiency and sustainability, DCS will also open a newly constructed bakery at the same correctional facility. Staffed by 30 offenders, the bakery will produce 2,880 loaves of bread daily, supplying all correctional facilities within the Bethal and Witbank Management Areas.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 30 April 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Standerton Correctional Centre

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA