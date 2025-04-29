For more than 35 years, Susan has pioneered the development of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in the United States and around the world. She currently serves as the ministry’s USA Director and is a member of the ICEJ’s international Board o American Christian Leaders for Israel

300 Pastors, Rabbis, and Faith Leaders Unite to Rally Support for Israel and Jewish People in Congress from Monday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three hundred influential rabbis, pastors and faith leaders will gather in Washington, D.C. from Monday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to urge Congress for stronger support for Israel. The delegation, led by Dr. Susan Michael , director of the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) and president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem USA , will address the ongoing war against Israel, Iran's nuclear threat, and rising global antisemitism.The event is co-hosted by Eagles' Wings (led by Bishop Robert Stearns), the American Christian Leaders for Israel, the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, the Israel Allies Foundation, and the Combat Antisemitism Movement – all united with a singular mission to stand with Israel.Dr. Michael is available for in-studio and remote interviews in Washington, D.C., from Monday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 7.This is the second Israel Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill, with an estimated attendance of 300 Jewish and Christian leaders. Together, they aim to strengthen relationships with members of Congress and advocate for policies supporting Israel.The Welcome Dinner, hosted at the Museum of the Bible, will feature prominent guests including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bishop Robert Stearns, Dr. Susan Michael, Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez.On May 7, at the Washington Hilton, attendees will participate in a workshop titled Working Together to Combat Antisemitism, featuring distinguished guests Dr. Os Guinness and EJ Kimball of the Combat Antisemitism Movement.###About American Christian Leaders for Israel:American Christian Leaders for Israel seeks to provide a unified voice of truth to the American public in support of Israel and the Jewish people and on behalf of tens of millions of American Christians we collectively represent. ACLI is a project of the U.S.A. Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. ACLI is a network of influential Christian leaders, dedicated to strengthening the bond between Christian and Jewish communities through advocacy and relationship-building. This event exemplified their commitment to bringing faith leaders together on the local level.About Dr. Susan Michael: For more than 35 years, Susan has pioneered the development of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in the United States and around the world. She currently serves as the ministry’s USA President and is a member of the ICEJ’s International Board of Directors.Susan’s involvement with the ICEJ began as a graduate student at Jerusalem University College in 1980, the same year the Christian Embassy was first established. Upon completing her master’s degree in Judeo-Christian Studies, she returned from Israel with a heart to further the Embassy’s mission among fellow Americans. After a season assisting the ministry’s international leadership to host a series of high-profile pro-Israel conferences across the USA, she was asked to head up the ICEJ’s U.S. Branch.In addition to a master’s degree in Judeo-Christian Studies, she holds a bachelor’s degree in theology from Oral Roberts University and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by Piedmont International University in 2018. Susan is an author, gifted teacher, and international speaker. She is often called upon to address complex and sensitive issues such as anti-Semitism, Islam, Jewish-Christian relations, and current events in the Middle East to a diverse range of audiences. Her experience working with Arabs, Jews, and Christians from many national and denominational backgrounds has equipped her to handle delicate topics central to an understanding of Israel with extraordinary clarity and grace.In recent years, she has produced several educational tools to enable other Christians to do the same, including the IsraelAnswers.com website, a series of highly accessible educational seminars, online courses at ICEJ U, course curricula for Christian colleges, and Embassy Publishers. Susan has built the U.S. branch of the ICEJ into a scripturally sound and reputable ministry, evidenced in its leadership of one of the strongest networks of Evangelical leaders in America — the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI).

