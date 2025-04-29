21 Million Screenshots Leaked: Why Secure Employee Monitoring Matters More Than Ever

After 21M screenshots leaked from WorkComposer, a compliant alternative underscores its focus on ethical, secure employee monitoring practices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of a massive data breach that exposed 21 million screenshots from employee monitoring tool WorkComposer, Insightful is reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and ethical workforce monitoring solutions.According to reports from Cybernews and TechRadar, sensitive screenshots containing emails, passwords, API keys, and confidential business operations were publicly exposed due to inadequate security measures at WorkComposer.The media outlets report that the data breach has placed countless organizations at risk of identity theft, data breaches, wire fraud, scams, and more."Organizations today need visibility into productivity and workflows to work effectively and efficiently – but this can’t come at the expense of security,” said Ivan Petrovic, CEO of Insightful."This incident highlights the sensitivity of managing employee and company data, and the importance of robust, multi-layered security protocols in employee monitoring solutions. Anything less and it’s only a matter of time before a breach occurs.”Unlike surveillance-style platforms that prioritize stealth over safety, Insightful was built with security at its core, while never compromising on usability.Insightful’s security-first architecture includes:End-to-End Encryption: All data, including screenshots and logs, is encrypted both in transit and at rest.SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 Compliance: Meeting the strictest global standards for security and data privacy as a SOC 2 monitoring platform.Configurable, Ethical Monitoring: Screenshots are optional, anonymizable, and off by default, ensuring ethical oversight without unnecessary risks.Designed for Remote Work: Insightful is recognized as the best software to monitor remote employees due to its enterprise-grade security protocols.Insightful is a private employee monitoring software that is trusted to manage highly sensitive data for thousands of leading organizations across finance, healthcare, insurance, and professional services, and more.If you're looking for a secure WorkComposer alternative, Insightful is the trusted, enterprise-ready choice.Find more details about Insightful’s commitment to secure, transparent, and ethical workplace monitoring at https://www.insightful.io/insightful-workcomposer-alternative About InsightfulInsightful is an award-winning GDPR compliant monitoring software. Insightful’s encrypted employee monitoring is used by more than 5,800 organizations and 220,000 employees daily and is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, improve efficiency by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs.Learn more at www.insightful.io Media Contact:media@insightful.io

