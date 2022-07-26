Insightful Takes Gold Medal as Employee Monitoring Software Solution of the Year
SoftwareReviews, a leading source for software insights, awarded Insightful Gold Medal status ahead of all other monitoring solutions.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightful, an award-winning employee monitoring software, has been crowned The Best Employee Monitoring Software Solution of the Year by SoftwareReviews.
Insightful received the Gold Medal from SoftwareReviews based on feedback from users of the company’s employee monitoring software, beating out all rivals with a composite score of 8.9 out of 10.
The top finish includes first-place ranking in the key categories of Likeliness to Recommend, Plan to Renew, and Satisfaction that Cost is Fair Relative to Value. SoftwareReviews’scoring is formed through the experience users have with a software and the relationship with the vendor.
Key Details
Insightful received the Gold Medal in SoftwareReviews’ 2022 Employee Monitoring Software Data Quadrant Report.
Insightful received top ranking for Breadth Of Features, Business Value Created, Product Strategy and Rate Of Improvement, Quality Of Features, Usability And Intuitiveness, and Vendor Support.
Insightful scored first place in 11 categories that SoftwareReviews uses to judge employee monitoring software.
Users also ranked Insightful top for Relationships and Interaction, giving the company a +96 Net Relationship Footprint.
–
Ranked No.1 by Users
A notable aspect of Insightful’s Gold Medal placing is that it was determined by users of the company’s product. This further cements Insightful’s standing as the most customer-centric employee monitoring solution on the market.
Positive user sentiment went beyond the software itself, extending to the team behind Insightful. The company received a Net Emotional Footprint of +94 (out of 100), which evaluates users’ emotional sentiment based on their experience interacting with Insightful’s team.
This positive sentiment includes a 100% rating across multiple relationship and interaction categories. Insightful’s Sales, Client Services and Leadership teams scored top marks for knowledge, friendliness, generosity, transparency, and fairness.
–
Recognition for Both Product & Team
Insightful founder and CEO Ivan Petrovic said that the acknowledgement of both product and the team behind it is particularly satisfying.
“We’re thrilled and humbled by the Gold Medal status given to us by SoftwareReviews,” Mr Petrovic said. “This recognition yet again demonstrates that we’re building a product that helps our users do great work daily.
“The fact that the award not only acknowledges our product but also the interactions our users have with our team is especially pleasing. We pride ourselves on being the easiest and most knowledgeable to work with – and this award proves we’re achieving this goal.”
–
Yet More Awards for Insightful
The Gold Medal finish is the latest in a series of awards that Insightful, formerly Workpuls, has taken home recently for its monitoring software for employees. The latest accolade from SoftwareReviews comes on the back of six top rankings in leading technology market place G2’s prestigious Employee Monitoring Software Summer Report.
SoftwareReviews’ compiles their reports using data collected from real end users of software products, which is then analyzed in an exhaustive fashion with extensive data analytics.
--
About Insightful
Trusted by 1,800+ global brands and used by 130,000 people daily, Insightful’s software for employee monitoring helps manage and boost productivity, improve workflows, and support employee wellbeing. Features include employee monitoring, automatic time tracking, remote work management, and so much more.
