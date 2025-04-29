Missing Man Found in Hinsdale

CONTACT:

Hinsdale, NH – On April 28, 2025 at approximately 11:10 a.m., two Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department located a deceased individual in the Ashuelot River in Hinsdale. The individual was identified as Scott Plante, 62, of Hinsdale. The Hinsdale Police Department, NH State Police–Marine Patrol, and the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

An exhaustive search for Plante had been ongoing since April 23 when he was reported missing. On April 24 and April 25, members of the Hinsdale Police Department, Hinsdale Fire Department, Upper Valley Search and Rescue, Rescue Inc., New England K9, New Hampshire State Police, and New Hampshire Fish and Game conducted searches of the woods and waters surrounding Plante’s last known location.

After the Hinsdale Police Department reviewed security footage from a local business, near Plante’s last known location, Conservation officers had refocused their search efforts to the Ashuelot River.

Circumstances relating to Plante’s cause of death are under investigation and no further information is available at this time.