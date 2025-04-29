GenH2 Announces Strategic Partnership with Bosch Rexroth for Developing Zero Loss Solutions for Liquid Hydrogen

GenH2 and Bosch Rexroth

Groundbreaking Collaboration Expected to Revolutionize Refueling Technology

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – GenH2 , a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Bosch Rexroth , one of the world’s leading suppliers of drive and control technologies. The collaboration integrates the GenH2 liquid hydrogen Controlled Storage system with Rexroth’s liquid hydrogen CryoPump platform. The combined solution is a liquid hydrogen refueling station platform with zero hydrogen losses across transfill, storage, and dispensing.The combination of technology and equipment from GenH2 and Bosch Rexroth signifies a substantial advancement in the commercialization of liquid hydrogen for mobility. Unlike conventional liquid hydrogen solutions that experience losses of 20% to 40% due to boil-off during transfill, storage, and dispensing operations, this transformative development prevents losses before they occur, positioning hydrogen as a feasible alternative to diesel fuel.GenH2’s zero-loss Controlled Storage solution was derived from proof-of-concept work done at NASA to address liquid hydrogen losses encountered during the space shuttle program, where nearly 50% of purchased liquid hydrogen was lost — primarily during transfer. GenH2’s technology and equipment maintains cryogenic temperatures in the bulk storage tank, eliminating venting and losses. GenH2’s Controlled Storage system can also recapture evaporated hydrogen during pumping, achieving unprecedented efficiency in both bulk tank filling, storage, and daily dispensing.“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Bosch Rexroth and excited to demonstrate how our shared commitment to innovation will set a new global standard for liquid hydrogen refueling stations,” said Josh McMorrow, Executive Chairman of GenH2.Bosch Rexroth’s newest hydrogen solution, the CryoPump Station, is designed to be compact, quiet, and flexible and allows heavy-duty trucks to fill up with hydrogen in approximately ten minutes. This turnkey system seamlessly compresses hydrogen from liquid to gas and liquid to liquid, making hydrogen refueling economically viable.“We are excited to partner with GenH2 and to develop a joint solution that integrates our advanced Rexroth CryoPump technology with GenH2’s zero-loss storage and transfer solutions,” said Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth. “We believe in the potential of liquid hydrogen as a foundational energy solution and are confident that this partnership will create the infrastructure that supports its adoption.”Plans are already underway to implement the combined GenH2 Rexroth liquid hydrogen solution. The first truck refueling projects are expected to come online next year. For more information, please visit www.genh2hydrogen.com and www.boschrexroth.com About GenH2GenH2, a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA:HBD1), is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About Bosch RexrothAs one of the world’s leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. The company bundles global application experience in the market segments of Mobile and Industrial Applications as well as Factory Automation. With its intelligent components, customized system solutions, engineering and services, Bosch Rexroth is creating the necessary environment for fully connected applications. Bosch Rexroth offers its customers hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces to the Internet of Things. With locations in over 80 countries, around 32,600 associates generated sales revenue of 6.5 billion euros in 2024. To learn more, please visit www.boschrexroth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.