TWO GENH2 EXECUTIVES HONORED WITH HYSKY AWARDS FOR LEADERSHIP IN HYDROGEN AVIATION

James Fesmire and Dr. Martha Williams Recognized at the 2025 Annual HYSKY Awards Ceremony

James and Martha represent the very best of our industry—scientists and engineers whose work bridges visionary research and real-world deployment” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2 Corp.

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a Path2 Hydrogen Company (FRA:PTHH.DE) and leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that two of its executives – James Fesmire and Dr. Martha Williams – were honored at the 2025 Annual HYSKY Awards Ceremony, also known as the Hydrogen Aviation Awards.HYSKY is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between hydrogen and aviation by connecting stakeholders across the hydrogen aviation ecosystem, including production, logistics, infrastructure, storage, fuel cells, and aircraft. The annual awards recognize individuals whose leadership and innovation are advancing hydrogen aviation from concept to reality.James Fesmire, GenH2’s Chief Architect and an inductee of the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame, received the Dr. Mária Telkes Award for groundbreaking work in energy storage and solar technologies. The award honors innovators whose work continues to shape the future of sustainable energy systems.Dr. Martha Williams, Senior Technology Advisor and Intellectual Property (IP) Strategist at GenH2, was recognized with the Foundational Invention Award for her seminal scientific contributions enabling liquid hydrogen storage and thermal systems critical to aviation applications.“James and Martha represent the very best of our industry—scientists and engineers whose work bridges visionary research and real-world deployment,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2 Corp. “Their leadership has been instrumental in advancing liquid hydrogen technologies that are essential to decarbonizing aviation, and we are honored to see their contributions recognized by HYSKY and the broader hydrogen aviation community.”About James E. FesmireJames E. Fesmire is co-founder, Executive Vice President, and Chief Architect of GenH2 Corp., where he leads innovation in liquid hydrogen storage, transfer, and refrigeration across land, sea, air, and space applications. A NASA retiree with more than 40 years of experience, Fesmire is a widely considered as one or the world’s foremost experts in cryogenics and liquid hydrogen (LH2) systems. His pioneering work has led to important advancements in zero-loss LH2 storage, vacuum cryostats, advanced flight tanks, and high-performance thermal insulation materials such as aerogels and glass bubbles. At GenH2, he continues to drive breakthroughs in LH2 storage and active heat removal —technologies critical to aviation and global LH2 transport infrastructure.About Dr. Martha K. WilliamsDr. Martha K. Williams is a Ph.D. polymer scientist, inventor, and founding member of the GenH2 team. She currently serves as Senior Technology Advisor and Intellectual Property Strategist, supporting the company’s innovation roadmap for liquid hydrogen infrastructure. A retired NASA scientist and NASA Inventors Hall of Fame inductee, Dr. Williams has made foundational contributions to LH2 systems design, cryogenic thermal insulation materials, heat-lift refrigeration, and controlled storage technologies. Her work supports real-world aviation applications and has been widely published in support of LH2 airport infrastructure and aerospace deployment. Like Dr. Mária Telkes, she continues to push the boundaries of applied science in service of sustainable energy solutions.For more information, visit www.genh2.com and www.hysky.org About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at https://genh2.com/ About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US-based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About HYSKYHYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to decarbonizing aviation and aerospace with hydrogen. The organization welcomes innovators from eVTOLs/advanced air mobility, fixed-wing aircraft, UAV/drones, WIG craft, and spacecraft. Its mission is simple: if it defies gravity and uses hydrogen as fuel, it’s part of our vision for sustainable flight. For more information, please visit www.hysky.org

