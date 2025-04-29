Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Systems Market estimated to reach US$2,102.904 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.42%

The point-of-care ultrasound systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% from US$xxx billion in 2025 to US$2,102.904 million by 2030.

The point-of-care ultrasound systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% from US$xxx billion in 2025 to US$2,102.904 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the point-of-care ultrasound systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2,102.904 million by 2030.Point of care ultrasound systems, also known as POCUS, are portable and compact devices that allow for real-time imaging and diagnosis at the patient's bedside. These systems have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their convenience, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide immediate results. With the rise in demand for point of care testing and the need for quick and accurate diagnosis, the market for POCUS is expected to continue its upward trend.One of the key factors driving the growth of the Point of Care Ultrasound Systems Market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and cancer. These conditions require frequent monitoring and timely diagnosis, which can be efficiently done with the help of POCUS. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are also contributing to the market's expansion.The market is also witnessing significant advancements in technology, leading to the development of more advanced and user-friendly POCUS devices. Manufacturers are focusing on improving the image quality, portability, and ease of use of these systems, making them more accessible to healthcare professionals in various settings. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is expected to further drive the demand for POCUS devices.In conclusion, the Point of Care Ultrasound Systems Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and the need for quick and accurate diagnosis. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of point of care testing and remote patient monitoring, the demand for POCUS devices is expected to continue to rise.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/point-of-care-ultrasound-systems-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the point-of-care ultrasound systems market that have been covered are GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm SonoSite, Mindray, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Butterfly Network, Esaote, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Samsung Medison, Analogic Corporation, Rivana Medical, among others.The market analytics report segments the point-of-care ultrasound systems market as follows:• By Typeo 2D ultrasoundso Doppler ultrasoundso Harmonic imaging• By End-User Industryo Hospitalso Clinicso Other• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo UKo Franceo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• GE Healthcare• Canon Medical Systems• Fujifilm SonoSite• Mindray• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Siemens Healthineers• Butterfly Network• Esaote• Hitachi Medical Corporation• Samsung Medison• Analogic Corporation• Rivana Medical• Abaxis• AbbottReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medical-image-analysis-software-market • Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ophthalmic-ultrasound-systems-market • Ultrasound Device Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ultrasound-device-market • Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/preterm-birth-and-prom-testing-market • Point-Of-Care Genetic Testing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/point-of-care-genetic-testing-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.