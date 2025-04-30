Business and Leadership Coach Lorraine Moore of Accelerate Success Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorraine Moore is a highly regarded business and leadership coach and the founder of Accelerate Success Group. While based in Canada she advises clients throughout North America and Europe, locations where business needs and executive priorities may differ while much is the same. She established her practice in 2010 with her first 2 clients, powerful people who sought out her expertise to elevate their business results. With over 30 years in corporate roles, she had a passion for leadership and innovation.

Today, Lorraine Moore is a member of the Million Dollar Consulting Hall of Fame®, a hallmark of success and thought leadership in the consulting arena. She was also named one of the radio team’s Empowering Women owing to being a woman-owned business that galvanizes CEOs, boards, leadership teams and individuals who’s decisions influence the course of the organizations they lead and the communities in which they operate.

Lorraine is recognized as a strategic and creative advisor who addresses complex business challenges. While she has been an author and a speaker, she delights mostly in her advisory and consulting work.

“My coaching work focuses on leadership skills, but the personal factor always weighs in. What motivates us as leaders How do we respond to different challenges and business situations? Why do we have difficulty keeping to our plans and goals? How well do we cope with change? I explore all of that while driving business outcomes that include profitability, accountability and integrity.

Lorraine believes in the value of ongoing learning and that change Is a constant. She has a firm mission to equip others with knowledge and tools that yield unprecedented outcomes. Many organizations do not have a formal philosophy for dealing with change while others are too structured and rigid in their approach. “As individuals, deal with change all the time and largely underestimate our ability to do so.”

Coach Lorraine emphasizes her ideals on accountability in every relationship. She uses a term that was the title of her 2016 guidebook Feet to the Fire. Its subtitle is: How to Exemplify and Create the Accountability that Creates Great Companies. Feet to the Fire is also about how top people deal with ambiguity and high pressure and learning to become more resilient leaders. Her second book, The 360 Degree CEO, shares words of wisdom from top executives who made tough decisions while staying aligned to their core values and principles.

Loraine collaborates with CEOs from mid-cap firms, corporate executives from the Fortune 500, and entrepreneurs . Her clients are in many locations and industries that include: energy, , life sciences, banking manufacturing, construction and more. From optimizing the corporate culture, assisting boards with corporate governance, to steering change management she capably deals with the diversity of leadership struggles. She also moderates leadership forums and is consistently engaged with her constituents. Learn more from her new podcast.

