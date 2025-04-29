Police appeal for public assistance in finding three missing Constables

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola is appealing to members of the public for assistance in finding three missing Constable’s.

The trio, two females and a male, 24-year-old Constable Cebekhulu Linda (male), 30-year-old Constable Keamogetswe Buys (female) and 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge (female) were travelling in a white VW polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.

Their last known location was at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

Their vehicle tracking device and cellphones have been off since the day of their disappearance.

Their vehicle registration number is JCL 401 FS.

A 24 hour Venue Operational Centre (VOC) has been established and a full scale search is underway with a high level team of detectives and crime intelligence operators from Gauteng and the Free State have been mobilised to find them.

The members were off duty at the time and did not make it to their area of deployment. Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the investigating officer, Captain Chaacha Manga on 082 527-6099.

The SAPS is investigating a case of possible hijacking and kidnapping.

