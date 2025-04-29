Border Management Authority on operations over Easter period

During the recent Easter operations, which ran from 15 April 2025 to 24 April 2025, the Border Management Authority (BMA) increased the number of attempted illegal migration crossings into South Africa that were successfully prevented by 63% compared to the same period last year. In 2025, 6 253 illegal crossings were intercepted and prevented, compared to just 3 841 in 2024.

The 63% increase in the BMA’s success rate is driven by the digital transformation process that is now in full swing, as this was the first Easter period during which the Authority used newly-acquired high-tech night-vision drones equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as advanced body cameras and other equipment to improve surveillance and enforcement.

Over the Easter period every year, the BMA intensifies its operations due to this being a peak period for the movement of people and goods across South Africa’s ports.

Minister Leon Schreiber said: “While we are still early in the reform process, the digital transformation of border management is clearly yielding meaningful progress. The success of Easter operations to clamp down on illegal immigration follows on similar improvements over the 2024/25 Festive Season, indicating sustained improvement in the efficiency of border management.”

Minister Leon Schreiber concluded: “We still have a long way to go, but the digital transformation of the border environment has set South Africa on a new trajectory towards secure and efficient border management. I congratulate and am encouraged by the enthusiasm with which digital reforms are being implemented by the BMA leadership, and look forward to building on this momentum as we further intensify our reforms.”

Enquiries:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell: 077 606 9702

#GovZAUpdates