Minister Barbara Creecy: 2025 Easter Road Safety Report

On 20 March 2025 we launched the Easter road safety campaign with civil society organisations. We also mobilised the private sector, public transport operators, the religious sector, and influential individuals to undertake education and awareness initiatives in the communities among drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

Easter 2025 had the lowest number of crashes and fatalities we have seen for the last three years. Crashes were reduced from 209 in 2024 to 141 in 2025 which is a 32.5 percent overall decrease compared to 2024. All provinces recorded decreases except Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga which both recorded an increase.

Fatalities were reduced from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025 which is a 45.6 percent decrease. All provinces recorded decreases in fatalities except Mpumalanga which recorded a 27.3 percent increase compared to 2024. Twenty-eight fatalities were recorded in Mpumalanga compared to 22 in 2024.

We began our Easter road safety campaign on the 20 March and we had critical routes and had agreed that visible patrols on those routes will form the cornerstone of our traffic police deployment strategy. Consequently when the Easter peak travel period came, we were well prepared.

We ascribe the overall decrease in both accidents and fatalities to three factors:

Widespread and consistent law enforcement operations across all nine provinces

Co-ordinated action by national, provincial and local government authorities

Significant partnerships between civil society and government resulted in significant messaging that impacted positively on driver behaviour through our “it begins with me” campaign

The highlights of the law enforcement performance during the Easter period (17 to 21 April) are as follows:

177 584 vehicles were stopped and checked

44 505 traffic fines were issued

2 018 vehicles were discontinued

1 536 vehicles were impounded

941 drivers were arrested for drunken driving

89 drivers were arrested for excessive speeding

12 pedestrians were arrested for jaywalking

8 drunk drivers were arrested for attempting to bribe officers

