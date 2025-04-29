Zuper Launches Zuper Fleet: Extending the Power of Its Field Service Platform to Fleet Management

Zuper

Zuper Fleet brings vehicle tracking, maintenance, and safety to field service teams

With Zuper Fleet, we’ve built a product that meets field teams where they are — understanding the urgency, the complexity, and the cost pressures they face every day.” — Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For field service businesses, managing vehicles and technicians often means managing multiple systems, vendors, and workflows. Today, Zuper , the leading provider of intelligent field service management solutions, introduced Zuper Fleet — a new product designed to extend Zuper’s intelligence to fleet operations with real-time fleet tracking and maintenance, vehicle health monitoring, and AI-powered safety cams.Zuper Fleet offers real-time vehicle tracking, AI-powered dash cams with telematics, and vehicle health monitoring tools in a single, intuitive platform. It eliminates the need for bolt-on solutions or juggling multiple vendor relationships, giving businesses a more efficient way to run field operations, reduce risk, and improve visibility across teams on the move.“Fleet operations are critical to the success of service businesses, yet most fleet solutions weren’t built for how these teams work,” said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. “With Zuper Fleet, we’ve built a product that meets field teams where they are — understanding the urgency, the complexity, and the cost pressures they face every day. It’s about giving businesses the visibility, control, and tools they need to run smarter and safer fleet operations without adding more complexity.”The launch of Zuper Fleet marks a significant expansion of the Zuper platform — offering customers a modern alternative to traditional fleet tools without the complexity or steep pricing.Key benefits include:- Maximize workforce utilization with real-time fleet visibility - Gain real-time visibility into fleet activity with GPS tracking to reduce unauthorized usage, flag side jobs, and monitor off-hours vehicle movement.- Improve safety and lower insurance costs with AI-powered safety cams - Use AI-powered dash cams and telematics to monitor driver behavior, coach in real time, and assign safety scores that promote better habits. With recorded footage and usage insights, Zuper Fleet helps reduce liability, accelerate claims resolution, and potentially lower insurance premiums.- Monitor vehicle health with real-time alerts - Detect issues before they become breakdowns. Zuper Fleet continuously monitors vehicle performance, alerts managers in real time, and uses predictive maintenance to avoid costly repairs. With diagnostic data and performance insights in one place, teams can optimize fuel usage, control operational costs, and keep vehicles on the road longer.Zuper Fleet is available starting today for customers across the North America region. With this launch, Zuper continues to expand its product suite, strengthening its position as the most configurable and complete platform for field service management.“We’ve always believed that service teams deserve tools built for how they work, not software they have to work around,” added Subbaraj. “Zuper Fleet is our way of saying: managing your people and your vehicles shouldn't feel like managing two different businesses.”As the company continues to expand its offerings, Zuper remains focused on delivering intelligent, integrated solutions that simplify operations, reduce costs, and help service teams deliver better outcomes, at scale.About ZuperZuper is redefining field service operations with the industry's most advanced and intelligent field service management platform. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide and integrated with more than 60 best-in-class tech solutions, Zuper is empowering field service organizations with technology their teams love to use, helping them boost operational efficiency, enhance profitability, and increase revenue. Zuper provides fast-growing businesses with a competitive advantage, enabling them to delight customers in every interaction and drive growth. Operating since 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Zuper is on a mission to transform field teams into Zuper heroes.For more information, visit www.zuper.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.