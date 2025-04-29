From Vietnam to Central Asia: GESO SYSTEMS Accelerates Its Globalization Strategy Once Again From Vietnam to Central Asia: GESO SYSTEMS Accelerates Its Globalization Strategy Once Again From Vietnam to Central Asia: GESO SYSTEMS Accelerates Its Globalization Strategy Once Again From Vietnam to Central Asia: GESO SYSTEMS Accelerates Its Globalization Strategy Once Again From Vietnam to Central Asia: GESO SYSTEMS Accelerates Its Globalization Strategy Once Again

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 22, 2025, the British GESO SYSTEMS was invited to participate in the Air Compressor Industry Product Exchange Meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and discussed cooperation with industry professionals and business partners in Central Asia. Max. Meng, the Director of the Overseas Expansion Department, attended on behalf of the group. Through product material presentations and technical discussions, the brand influence in the Central Asian market was deepened.Demonstration of Technical Advantages:As an international industrial equipment manufacturer, GESO mainly presented three core technologies:■ Energy Efficiency Optimization: By adopting precision rotor technology, the energy consumption is reduced by 10-15% compared with the same period.■ Environmental Adaptation: All air compressor products have passed rigorous working conditions test.■ Intelligent Management: Equipped with a remote monitoring system to achieve preventive maintenance.Diversified Layout of Air Compressor Products:■ Standard Models: Air compressors with a power range of 7.5-450kW are covered.■ Customized Solutions: Support pressure requirements of 16-40bar.■ Regional Adaptation: Customized design can be made according to the climatic characteristics of Central Asia.Max. Meng emphasized: "We are committed to providing professional solutions for different industrial scenarios."Progress in Market Development:After the meeting, Max. Meng immediately visited local distributors:■ Conducted in-depth exchanges with nearly 20 potential partners on product technical parameters and applicable scenarios.■ Introduced the after-sales service system in detail.■ Comprehensively understood the local market demand.Through the exchanges, Max. Meng comprehensively introduced to the distributors GESO's complete product line, including oil-injected screw air compressors, oil-free air compressors, medium and high-pressure air compressors, nitrogen generators, etc., further clarified the development direction of the Central Asian market, and established a mutual trust foundation for subsequent cooperation.About GESO SYSTEMS:An industrial equipment manufacturing enterprise from the UK, focusing on the research, development, production and application of gas power systems, with its business covering Europe, Asia and emerging markets. Through continuous technological innovation in air compressors, the group provides efficient and reliable air compressor equipment solutions for global industrial customers.youtube： https://www.youtube.com/@GesoSystems1 GESO Contact Email: online-service@gesosystems.comOfficial Website: http://www.gesosystems.com

