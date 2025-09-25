Timac agro Agriculture Shines at UN Forum, Showcasing Global Leadership in Sustainable Farming Timac agro Agriculture Shines at UN Forum, Showcasing Global Leadership in Sustainable Farming Timac agro Agriculture Shines at UN Forum, Showcasing Global Leadership in Sustainable Farming Timac agro Agriculture Shines at UN Forum, Showcasing Global Leadership in Sustainable Farming Timac agro Agriculture Shines at UN Forum, Showcasing Global Leadership in Sustainable Farming

BEIJING, CHINA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the prestigious “2025 Enterprise Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum” held in the Main Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Timac agro Agriculture, a global leader in agricultural advancement, took center stage to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable farming and food security. The event, part of the sixth “Chinese Brands at the United Nations” series, brought together high-profile representatives from UN agencies, Chinese and U.S. business leaders, and international media, spotlighting Timac agro’s transformative role in shaping the future of agriculture.A Legacy of Advancement and Global ImpactFounded in 1959, France-based Timac agro has grown from a modest producer of soil conditioners to Europe’s largest specialty fertilizer manufacturer, boasting an annual turnover of approximately 30 billion RMB. With operations spanning 134 countries and 88 state-of-the-art production facilities, Timac agro has established itself as a global pioneer in plant and animal nutrition solutions. Its product portfolio includes specialty granular fertilizers, biostimulants, water-soluble fertilizers, micro-granular fertilizers, and advanced soil conditioners, all designed to enhance agricultural productivity while prioritizing environmental sustainability.Since entering the Chinese market in 2014, Timac agro Agriculture has achieved rapid localized growth, particularly in Zhejiang and Shandong provinces, where it focuses on soil protection and yield enhancement. By integrating green smart agriculture practices, the company has tailored its solutions to meet local needs, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for farmers and agricultural enterprises across China.Driving Sustainable Agriculture Through Cutting-Edge SolutionsTimac agro’s success is rooted in over six decades of relentless research and development. With a team of more than 800 scientists, collaborations with over 200 universities worldwide, and more than 100 international patents, the company has pioneered technologies that revolutionize farming. Its intelligent fertilization systems, powered by big data and automation, enable precise planting, optimizing nutrient use and boosting crop yields. Products like biostimulants and eco-friendly fertilizers improve soil health and reduce environmental impact, aligning with global demands for sustainable agriculture.“Timac agro’s advancements are not just about improving yields; they’re about building a sustainable future for farming,” said Xiang Yuxi, General Manager of Timac agro Agriculture’s China Region, during her keynote address at the forum. “By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to environmental stewardship, we’re empowering farmers to produce more with less, protecting soils, and ensuring food security for generations to come.”A Commitment to UN Sustainable Development GoalsAt the UN forum, Timac agro Agriculture reaffirmed its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and EU food standards. The company has integrated green management practices across its supply chain, from adopting clean energy to reduce carbon emissions to developing closed-loop nutrient recycling systems. These initiatives help farmers increase productivity while minimizing environmental impact, striking a balance between economic growth, social responsibility, and ecological preservation.Xiang Yuxi proudly signed the China Brand Declaration on behalf of Timac agro, pledging to uphold principles of integrity, progress, and sustainability. The company’s efforts were recognized with two prestigious honors: the “International Industry Influence Brand Award” and the “Forum Sustainable Development Ambassador,” presented by Djibril Diallo, former Spokesperson for the UN General Assembly President. These accolades underscore Timac agro’s global leadership in advancing sustainable agricultural practices and its influence in the biotechnology sector.Leadership That Transforms: Xiang Yuxi’s VisionXiang Yuxi’s leadership has been instrumental in Timac agro’s success in China. A graduate of Sorbonne University’s Finance Department and HEC Paris, Xiang is fluent in Chinese, English, and French, bringing a global perspective to her role. Before joining Timac agro, she spent seven years at the headquarters of French energy giant Veolia Group and served as President of the China-France New Silk Road Association, fostering Sino-French trade and cultural exchanges. Since taking the helm of Timac agro’s China operations, she has reversed eight years of financial losses, driving growth through forward-thinking strategies and a focus on new quality productive forces in agriculture.In a CCTV interview at the forum, Xiang articulated Timac agro’s ambitious vision: “Our goal is not only to develop advanced technologies but to make the global ‘zero hunger’ commitment a reality. By improving nutrient efficiency and promoting sustainable planting models, we help farmers achieve stable yields with fewer resources while protecting ecosystems. Food security is not a zero-sum game—it requires technology and global collaboration to succeed.”Global Branding and Media SpotlightTimac agro Agriculture’s presence at the UN forum was amplified by its high-profile branding efforts. On the same day, the company’s China Region brand image was showcased on the iconic Nasdaq big screen in New York’s Times Square, sending a powerful message to a global audience. The event garnered extensive media coverage from leading outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, CCTV, China Daily, China News Service, The China Press, SinoVision, and Fox News, highlighting Timac agro’s growing influence and commitment to sustainable development.Timac agro has also transformed how its products reach customers worldwide. By leveraging social media platforms and e-commerce channels, the company has streamlined access to its advanced solutions, reducing costs and improving delivery times. Strategic investments in local warehouses in key markets like the United States and Europe further enhance customer convenience, ensuring that Timac agro’s sustainable products are accessible to farmers and businesses globally.Looking Ahead: A Future of Sustainable ProgressAs global demand for sustainable agriculture intensifies, Timac agro Agriculture is poised to lead the charge. The company plans to increase investments in research and development, focusing on green agriculture, soil protection, and smart farming technologies. By fostering global partnerships and promoting cross-regional knowledge sharing, Timac agro aims to drive the adoption of pioneering practices that address pressing challenges in food security and environmental sustainability.The “2025 Enterprise Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum” provided Timac agro Agriculture with a global stage to showcase its achievements and connect with international stakeholders. For a company with over 60 years of history, the path forward is clear: continue to advance, honor local needs, and uphold a steadfast commitment to sustainability. As Timac agro Agriculture writes the next chapter in its story, it remains dedicated to transforming global agriculture, one sustainable practice at a time.About Timac agro Agriculture Founded in 1959, Timac agro Agriculture is Europe’s leading producer of specialty fertilizers and a global provider of plant and animal nutrition solutions. With operations in 134 countries and a commitment to sustainable development, Timac agro empowers farmers with advanced technologies that enhance yields, protect soils, and ensure food security.For more information, please visit the website: https://www.timacagro.com

