Gaming Levels Up: Gen Z Eyes UK’s Booming Gaming Industry for Future Careers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • The UK ranks as the sixth largest video game market in the world and the largest in Europe after Germany, generating record revenues exceeding £7 billion in 2023.• Gaming careers like video game development, eSports management, and digital content creation are gaining prominence among young people, who increasingly view the sector as a viable and exciting professional path.• Digital entertainment leader G2A.COM receives record-high employee satisfaction, and is praised for its digital-first working model, one of the many perks for working in the gaming industry.London, April 29, 2025 –The UK gaming industry is booming, and it's creating thousands of new opportunities for the next generation of talent. With demand for skilled professionals in gaming rising fast, G2A.COM, a global marketplace for digital entertainment, highlights gaming as one of the most exciting and future-proof sectors for Gen Z.G2A.COM’s 2024 Employee Satisfaction Survey reveals a record 94% satisfaction rate, the highest since 2019, with an average score of 4.1 out of 5. Collaboration between teams (rated 4.6 out of 5) and support from leadership (rated 4.3 out of 5) were particularly praised by employees, alongside the company’s flexible, digital-first working model, with 98% of employees working remotely or in hybrid roles.Working in the gaming industry is no longer just a dream for many young people in the UK. Recent research from the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) indicates that over 80% of Gen Z gamers believe that careers in gaming, such as game development or streaming content creation, represent the future of employment. This shift signals a major change in how younger generations view job prospects, increasingly favouring industries driven by creativity, innovation, and technology.The UK has firmly established itself as one of the world's leading centres for video game development and production. As of 2023, the UK was home to more than 2,200 active gaming businesses and generated revenues exceeding £7 billion. The UK gaming audience remains strong, with over 39 million players, more than half the population, engaging with video games across consoles, mobile devices, and PCs.Artificial Intelligence and New Forms of EmploymentBy 2024, 15% of professionals in the sector found new positions largely thanks to the rise of self-employment and AI integration.In this environment of transformation, G2A.COM’s digital-first model is a major advantage attracting Gen Z talent. With remote recruitment, onboarding, and daily collaboration, G2A.COM fosters a global, connected workplace based on trust, responsibility, and innovation. There is no mandatory office attendance, allowing employees flexibility and supporting work-life balance while minimising environmental impact. For Gen Z, G2A’s approach makes the gaming sector not just a career, but an exciting, future-ready lifestyle."The data confirms that more and more people identify with G2A’s company purpose. For us this is fundamental because we want to build an environment in which talent can develop freely, through a clear vision and shared values. Our commitment to flexible working models and a strong digital culture allows us to attract people who value innovation and the impact of their work in a global ecosystem in equal measure," says Zuza Głębocka, Head of People and Culture at G2A.COM.Looking ahead, the future remains bright: employment in the UK video game sector is forecast to grow by more than 15% by 2026, driven by rising demand for developers, designers, AI specialists, and esports professionals. Furthermore, diversity in the industry continues to improve, with 28% of the UK games industry workforce now identifying as female, compared to just 19% a decade ago.About G2A.COM:G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted digital entertainment marketplace, where more than 30 million people from 180 countries have purchased more than 100 million items. Users can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings, including video games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning, sold by sellers around the world. G2A.COM is a leader in online security and has been awarded the prestigious US CNP award alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.For more information, visit www.g2a.com UK Press Contact: G2A@ranieri.agency

