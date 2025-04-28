Senate Resolution 90 Printer's Number 670
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 670
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
90
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Encouraging initiatives that support individuals demonstrating
character and merit.
WHEREAS, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., powerfully affirmed
that individuals should be judged not by the color of their skin
but by the content of their character; and
WHEREAS, The principles of equality and individual merit are
foundational to the American republic and reflect the
aspirations of our leaders, including William Penn and Abraham
Lincoln; and
WHEREAS, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives,
though often well-intentioned, have in practice contributed to
division and disunity in both public and private sectors; and
WHEREAS, Prioritizing identity categories, including race,
gender or perceived group membership may undermine the cohesion,
unity and equal opportunity that merit- and character-based
systems strive to promote; and
WHEREAS, Team effectiveness and social harmony are best
served by recognizing individual actions, character and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
