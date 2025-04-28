Senate Resolution 90 Printer's Number 670

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 670

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

90

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Encouraging initiatives that support individuals demonstrating

character and merit.

WHEREAS, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., powerfully affirmed

that individuals should be judged not by the color of their skin

but by the content of their character; and

WHEREAS, The principles of equality and individual merit are

foundational to the American republic and reflect the

aspirations of our leaders, including William Penn and Abraham

Lincoln; and

WHEREAS, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives,

though often well-intentioned, have in practice contributed to

division and disunity in both public and private sectors; and

WHEREAS, Prioritizing identity categories, including race,

gender or perceived group membership may undermine the cohesion,

unity and equal opportunity that merit- and character-based

systems strive to promote; and

WHEREAS, Team effectiveness and social harmony are best

served by recognizing individual actions, character and

