Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 100,398 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 671

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Environmental [Protection] Services and Pennsylvania Fish and

Boat Commission shall continue to exercise the rights, powers

and duties thereof, provided that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat

Commission may, by regulation, with the concurrence of the

Department of Environmental [Protection] Services, adjust the

amount of the royalty payments per ton or cubic foot of usable

and/or merchantable sand and/or gravel.

Section 504. Energy programs.

(a) Building Energy Conservation Act.--The Department of

Environmental [Protection] Services has the powers and duties

previously vested in the Governor's Energy Council by the act of

December 15, 1980 (P.L.1203, No.222), known as the Building

Energy Conservation Act.

(b) Energy Conservation and Assistance Act.--The Department

of Environmental [Protection] Services has the powers and duties

previously vested in the Governor's Energy Council by the act of

July 10, 1986 (P.L.1398, No.122), known as the Energy

Conservation and Assistance Act.

(c) Alternative fuels.--The Department of Environmental

[Protection] Services has the powers and duties previously

vested in the Pennsylvania Energy Office by 75 Pa.C.S. Ch. 72

(relating to alternative fuels).

(d) Other powers and duties transferred.--Any reference to

the Pennsylvania Energy Office in any other act shall be

interpreted to mean the Department of Environmental [Protection]

Services, and any such powers and duties in such acts and other

functions currently performed or administered by the

Pennsylvania Energy Office are hereby transferred to the

Department of Environmental [Protection] Services.

Section 507. Transfer of funds.

20250SB0682PN0671 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 671

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more