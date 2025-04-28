Senate Bill 684 Printer's Number 673
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 673
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
684
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HAYWOOD, COMITTA AND HUGHES, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in development, further providing for notification
to public drinking water systems.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3218.1 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, declared unconstitutional, 147 A.3d 536
(Pa. 2016), is reenacted and amended to read:
§ 3218.1. Notification to public and private drinking water
systems.
Upon receiving notification of a spill, the department shall,
after investigating the incident, notify any public drinking
water facility or private well owner that could be affected by
the event that the event occurred. The notification shall
contain a brief description of the event and any expected impact
on water quality.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
