Senate Bill 684 Printer's Number 673

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 673

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

684

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HAYWOOD, COMITTA AND HUGHES, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in development, further providing for notification

to public drinking water systems.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3218.1 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, declared unconstitutional, 147 A.3d 536

(Pa. 2016), is reenacted and amended to read:

§ 3218.1. Notification to public and private drinking water

systems.

Upon receiving notification of a spill, the department shall,

after investigating the incident, notify any public drinking

water facility or private well owner that could be affected by

the event that the event occurred. The notification shall

contain a brief description of the event and any expected impact

on water quality.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

