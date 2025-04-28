Senate Bill 677 Printer's Number 676

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 676

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

677

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, VOGEL, KANE AND KEARNEY,

APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems,

further providing for valuation of acquired water and

wastewater systems.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1329 of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:

§ 1329. Valuation of acquired water and wastewater systems.

* * *

(d.1) Binding ratepayer referendum.--A municipality shall

hold a public hearing explaining to what entity the municipality

is selling the public utility, the sum of the public utility

sale, any impact on water and wastewater rates and related

services and any requirements under this section. In addition to

the public hearing under this subsection, the municipality

shall, for a period of 60 days prior to the sale of the public

utili ty, conduct the following:

