Senate Bill 677 Printer's Number 676
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 676
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
677
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, VOGEL, KANE AND KEARNEY,
APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems,
further providing for valuation of acquired water and
wastewater systems.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1329 of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:
§ 1329. Valuation of acquired water and wastewater systems.
* * *
(d.1) Binding ratepayer referendum.--A municipality shall
hold a public hearing explaining to what entity the municipality
is selling the public utility, the sum of the public utility
sale, any impact on water and wastewater rates and related
services and any requirements under this section. In addition to
the public hearing under this subsection, the municipality
shall, for a period of 60 days prior to the sale of the public
utili ty, conduct the following:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
