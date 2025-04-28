Submit Release
Senate Bill 679 Printer's Number 678

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 678

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

679

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, COSTA, PISCIOTTANO,

FONTANA, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,

APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing

for minimum hourly wage or living wage for education support

professionals; in duties and powers of boards of school

directors, further providing for majority vote required and

recording; and imposing duties on the Department of Labor and

Industry.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 135. Minimum Hourly Wage or Living Wage for

Education Support Professionals.--(a) Beginning in the 2025-

2026 school year:

(1) An education support professional shall be paid a

minimum hourly wage of not less than twenty dollars ($20) per

hour or the living wage determined under subsection (f),

