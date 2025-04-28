Senate Bill 679 Printer's Number 678
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 678
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
679
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, COSTA, PISCIOTTANO,
FONTANA, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,
APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing
for minimum hourly wage or living wage for education support
professionals; in duties and powers of boards of school
directors, further providing for majority vote required and
recording; and imposing duties on the Department of Labor and
Industry.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 135. Minimum Hourly Wage or Living Wage for
Education Support Professionals.--(a) Beginning in the 2025-
2026 school year:
(1) An education support professional shall be paid a
minimum hourly wage of not less than twenty dollars ($20) per
hour or the living wage determined under subsection (f),
