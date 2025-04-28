Senate Resolution 92 Printer's Number 694

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - million in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Believing that every human being, regardless of

race, gender or creed, is equal in the eyes of God, Sikhism

emerged as a pioneer of social justice, with female

participation in religious ceremonies widely encouraged and

interfaith efforts to fight oppression regularly pursued; and

WHEREAS, The religion's emphasis on loving service to

humanity also inspires Sikhs in this Commonwealth to make

lasting social contributions, such as providing free food to the

less fortunate; and

WHEREAS, Despite their progressive principles and charitable

deeds, the American Sikh community commonly experiences

discrimination, often by individuals who are unaware of the

beliefs and practices of the faith; and

WHEREAS, Sikhs disproportionately experience school bullying,

with estimates indicating that more than 50% of all Sikh

children, and about 67% of turbaned-Sikh children, endure

physical or verbal abuse while at school; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 60% of Americans admit to knowing nothing

about the religion or its practitioners, and national rates of

anti-Sikh bigotry rose dramatically following the September 11th

terrorist attacks; and

WHEREAS, Deadly assaults against the Sikh community, such as

the hate-inspired murder of six worshipers at the Sikh Gurdwara

of Wisconsin in August 2012, have also become all-too-common

occurrences across the country; and

WHEREAS, Although the Sikh community continues to peacefully

overcome each attack on its cultural identity, the Commonwealth

wants to increase public awareness of Sikh faith and memorialize

the lasting contributions of its Sikh residents; and

