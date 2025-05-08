Suzumo to Unveil the Super Compact Sushi Machine S-Cube at the National Restaurant Association Show 2025

SUZUMO Booth at NRA 2024 Super Compact Sushi Machine S-Cube, released in 2024 Growing Sushi Presence in the American Market

NAKANO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd.（headquarters: Nakano Ward, Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Toru Taniguchi, hereinafter “SUZUMO”) announces exhibit at the National Restaurant Association Show (hereinafter “NRA Show”), the largest trade show for the restaurant and foodservice industry in the United States will be held in Chicago from Saturday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Since developing the world’s first sushi robot- also known as the SUZUMO Sushi Machine- in 1981, SUZUMO has led the industry as a pioneer in rice processing machines.

The SUZUMO Group’s U.S. subsidiary Suzumo International Corporation (hereinafter “SIC”), which is responsible for sales and maintenance services in the United States, has been participating in the NRA Show every year, and has felt the high interest in Japanese cuisine and the growing expectations for SUZUMO products in the North American market. Particularly at NRA Show 2025, Japanese food culture, including sushi and onigiri, will be showcased to restaurant and foodservice businesses through group synergy that combines the know-how and resources accumulated by SIC in the North American market and the expertise developed by SUZUMO through supporting the overseas expansion of Japanese companies.

This year’s SUZUMO exhibit at NRA will also feature the full-scale unveiling of the Super Compact Sushi Machine S-Cube, newly released in Japan in 2024. Capable of producing up to 1,200 Nigiri Sushi rice portions per hour, this compact machine is expected to be an ideal entry-level model for businesses looking to enter the sushi industry.

Through this exhibition, and in line with the corporate vision of “Delivering ‘Deliciousness’ and ‘Warmth’ to the world”, SUZUMO remains committed to creating new value for both consumers and businesses through food.

Overview of the National Restaurant Association Show 2025 in Chicago, U.S.A.

Dates: Saturday, May 17 - Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Venue: McCormick Place

Organizer: Winsight LLC / National Restaurant Association

Website: https://www.nationalrestaurantshow.com/home/

SUZUMO Booth Number: 12925

Products for Exhibit: Super Compact Sushi Machine S-Cube, Rice Sheet Machine SVS-FCA, Roll Sushi Machine SVR-BXA (a high-efficiency sushi roll machine), Compact Sushi Machine SSN-JLX, Rice-Serving Machine Fuwarica GST-FBB, Onigiri Hand Press THS-DRA, among others.

Scheduled Demonstrations: Sushi (Roll Sushi, Uramaki, Nigiri Sushi) and Onigiri

Background of Exhibit

In North America, the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a growing shortage of labor and an accelerating trend toward automation - a trend that continues today. Alongside the continued expansion of Japanese businesses and the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, sushi has become more common not only in sushi restaurants but also in supermarkets and retail stores, and recently there has been a trend focusing on onigiri which has led to more businesses handling rice ball products. Also, the consumption of Japanese cuisine and rice-based meals are gaining traction across a variety of settings in the U.S., including universities, hospitals, cafeterias, and hotel buffets. By exhibiting at NRA Show 2025 SUZUMO aims to capture the emerging demand, effectively showcase the appeal of Japanese food and food-processing technologies, and promote Japanese food culture.

Since developing the World’s first sushi maker machine in 1981, Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. has been leading the industry of rice machines development. Today, the company’s sushi equipment products are used across a wide range of foods including sushi, onigiri, and rice bowls, etc. in more than 90 countries around the world. Suzumo holds the No.1* market share in Sushi Machines and Rice-Serving Machines, and continues to gain industry recognition. Under the corporate vision of “Delivering ‘Deliciousness’ and ‘Warmth’ to the world”, SUZUMO responds swiftly to diverse food-related needs and continues to pioneer new possibilities in the food business.

* Source: Fuji Keizai, Labor shortage and Potential Demand & Consideration on Automated Robots, Sales Quantity and Value in 2022 for Sushi Machines and Rice-Serving Machines.

SUZUMO Global Site: https://www.suzumokikou.com/

Suzumo International Corporation North America Site: https://suzumoamerica.com/

For further information, please contact:

Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd.

4-10-1 Nakano, Nakano Ward, Tokyo 164-0001, Japan

Corporate Headquarters, Strategic Promotion Department - PR Section

E-Mail: suzumo-pr@suzumo.co.jp

Media inquiries will be handled by the headquarters in Japan. Please submit an outline via email to coordinate further.

For interviews at the SUZUMO booth during the NRA Show, contact with local representatives will be arranged as needed.

