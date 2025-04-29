Accelirate Launches 5-Week AI Agent Activator Plan to Accelerate Enterprise AI Deployment

Accelirate launches a 5-week AI Agent Activator Plan to help enterprises fast-track secure, scalable AI agent deployment with real-world, ROI-focused outcomes.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelirate Inc., a leading provider of enterprise automation and AI-driven solutions, launches its AI Agent Activator Program —a structured, 5-week program designed to help enterprises rapidly design, deploy and pilot intelligent AI agents within a business function.As enterprises explore AI Agents-driven automation, many face the challenge of translating proof-of-concept ideas into production-ready solutions. Despite the rise of low-code tools, building enterprise-grade AI agents that are secure, scalable, and compliant still requires deep expertise and a tailored approach.“Enterprises today are not looking for more tools — they’re looking for faster outcomes. While, product vendors will market the ease of development, Agentic Automation remains to be a new paradigm that requires technical skills and a different design thought process.” said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO of Accelirate. “Our AI Agent Activator Plan is focused on real-world implementations that delivers measurable impact, not prolonged pilots or POCs.”What Enterprises GainThe 5-week Activator Plan is designed for organizations ready to prove the value Agentic Automation can provide. From finance and healthcare to supply chain and customer service. Within weeks, enterprises can expect:- Production-ready AI Agents that automate decision-making across workflow- Production-ready Proof of Value without a hefty commitment of budget and resources- Established technical infrastructure and software to scale Agentic Automation across the organization.- Faster, scalable automation without the need for heavy in-house builds- Human-in-the-loop compatibility for strategic oversight and control- ROI-focused execution, moving from assessment to deployment with speed and precisionProven Results and Client ImpactOrganizations using Accelirate’s AI-driven agentic solutions have already achieved measurable success. These results reflect a broader shift toward agentic automation, where intelligent AI agents autonomously adapt, decide, and act — maximizing operational efficiency and business ROI.Complimentary Offer for Enterprise LeadersTo help organizations get started faster, Accelirate is offering complimentary workshops with business and technology leadership teams. These tailored sessions are focused on sharing practical learnings, use cases, and implementation strategies to guide enterprise leaders in successfully deploying AI Agents.Available NowThe Accelirate AI Agent Activator Plan is available immediately. The program is ideal for businesses looking to deploy agents at speed — without the trial-and-error traditionally associated with deploying new technologies. With the complimentary workshop, you can now build more adaptive, tailored and scalable AI Agents.Book a direct call with our automation experts: Meet with Ahmed Zaidi About AccelirateAccelirate is the largest niche automation services provider in the U.S., delivering AI-powered automation, RPA, process optimization, and managed services to enterprises across industries. As a UiPath Diamond Partner, Accelirate has helped over 100 clients realize $300M+ annually in automation-driven ROI.

