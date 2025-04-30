Lumion Expands Visualization Ecosystem with AI-Enhanced 2025 Release and New Tools for Architects

Rendered in Lumion Pro 2025 - Interior Residential Volumetric sunlight Rendered in Lumion Pro 2025 - Exterior - Residential Apartments Lumion Pro

Lumion Pro 2025 and Lumion View for SketchUp now available—delivering users faster rendering, real-time design feedback, and powerful workflow enhancements.

Wherever design happens, Lumion meets you there—with the right tool at the right moment.” — Thomas Sønderby, CEO of Lumion

SASSENHEIM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumion, the visualization platform built for architects, has officially launched Lumion Pro 2025.0, alongside the general release of Lumion View for SketchUp, following a successful Early Access phase. Together, these products mark a significant step forward in supporting architects across the entire design process—from early ideation to high-impact visual storytelling.“With this launch, we’re expanding the Lumion creative universe—giving architects the speed, clarity, and creative control they need to communicate their vision, without the waiting, exporting, or second-guessing,” said Thomas Sønderby, CEO of Lumion. “All new features are designed to help architects work faster—through real-time rendering at every stage, AI-powered upscaling, advanced ray-tracing effects, and a powerful library of assets. Wherever design happens, Lumion meets you there—with the right tool at the right moment.”Supporting Architects from Concept to CompletionLumion’s expanded ecosystem now provides tailored tools for every phase of architectural design—delivering a more connected, efficient, and flexible workflow.Lumion Pro 2025.0The latest version of Lumion’s flagship software brings major enhancements in speed, quality, and control, helping architects create stunning visuals with less effort:- AI image upscaling for generating sharper high-res images—up to 5x faster and 8K resolution- Scene Inspector for easier asset management in complex projects- Performance Control Center for improved scene optimization- Fully ray-traced water, volumetric sunlight, and fog effects for added visual depth and atmosphere- Colossal asset library of +10,000 objects, characters and materials. New collections include:- 147 education-themed assets and materials- 68 nature assets, including 7 highly accurate photogrammetric trees for ultra-realistic landscapingLumion View for SketchUpNow available to all SketchUp users, Lumion View brings real-time visualization directly into the modeling environment. It’s a fast, lightweight tool for exploring design ideas, iterating quickly, and sharing concepts with immediate visual clarity.And when you’re ready to move into final rendering, transfer your design seamlessly from SketchUp to Lumion Pro. Material settings, lighting adjustments, and model data carry over with zero rework—ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted creative process from concept to completion.Available now for SketchUp, further CAD integrations will follow soon.Flexible Plans Built for ArchitectsTo support a wider range of practices and workflows, Lumion has introduced a new slate of subscription plans. At the top of the range is the Lumion Studio plan, offering the best value for full end-to-end visualization.The Lumion Studio plan includes:- 1x Lumion Pro floating license – install on multiple machines and share access- 1x Lumion View for SketchUp named-user license,- Bonus: for each Studio seat, add up to 10 additional View users free until October 31, 2025It’s the most efficient way to access the complete Lumion ecosystem—designed to match the way architects actually work.AvailabilityLumion Pro 2025.0 is available now to all current subscribers. The update can be installed via users’ Lumion Accounts.Lumion View for SketchUp is publicly available via Lumion and the SketchUp Extension Warehouse.Free 14-day trials are available for both products and can be requested from lumion.com All subscription plans, including Lumion Studio, are outlined on lumion.com/product/pricing.About LumionLumion offers real-time 3D rendering solutions tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion's software suite empowers you to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with unparalleled speed and accuracy.Its flagship product, Lumion Pro, is compatible with all major CAD and 3D modeling software such as SketchUp, Revit, Archicad, Rhino, AutoCAD, Allplan, Vectorworks, BricsCAD, and many more. Featuring an extensive library of close to 10,000 objects, characters, and materials, Lumion Pro offers a comprehensive toolkit that you can utilize to transform your vision into immersive experiences that captivate and inspire.Its latest product, Lumion View, brings high-quality visualization to the earliest stages of design, giving architects a fast, intuitive way to explore, refine and share ideas faster than ever, all within their 3D modeling software.With Lumion in your creative workflow, you can transform any 3D model into an experience others can see and feel. Lumion makes it easy to capture the aesthetic, the sensations, and the emotions of your project.You decide what the future holds. Visualize it in Lumion.Learn more at www.lumion.com Press InformationLogos, Images and other supporting material are available upon request. Interview possibilities and other queries can be directed to media@lumion.com

