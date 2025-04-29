NTVM Strengthens Safety and Solidarity Ahead of World Pride: Announces Partnerships with UCC, HRC, ACLU, Plume Health

National Trans Visibility March (NTVM) Impactful. Revolutionary. Collective. National Trans Visibility March We need your help! Visit to volunteer!

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares to gather for World Pride 2025 in Washington, D.C., the National Trans Visibility March NTVM ) is proud to announce critical partnerships aimed at strengthening safety, visibility, and community support for transgender, nonbinary, and intersex (TNI) individuals.The United Church of Christ (UCC) has humbly and courageously offered to serve as angels of protection for NTVM marchers during this year’s rally—an extraordinary act that speaks to the seriousness of the moment and the urgent need for real, embodied solidarity. It also speaks to the power of community. This adds the already incredible and necessary layers of security the NTVM has in place for march attendees.Additionally, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and Plume Health have joined NTVM’s coalition of national partners to ensure attendees have access to critical safety resources, legal support, healthcare guidance, and real-time information before, during, and after the March.“Safety is—and will always be—our number one priority,” said Dr. Elijah Nicholas, Lead Strategy Director for NTVM. “The partnerships we are building reflect more than organizational alignment—they reflect a shared commitment to protecting lives, uplifting leadership, and ensuring that no one stands alone.”NTVM has also been working closely with World Pride leadership, including Ryan Bos, Taylor Chandler-Walker, and the Capital Pride Alliance, to embed community care and protection into every layer of event planning.🔹 Accessibility: Inclusion with IntentionNTVM remains committed to ensuring that World Pride is accessible and welcoming to all. We have structured intentional efforts around accessibility, including interpretation services, sensory wellness supports, and dedicated leadership focused specifically on inclusive access. Our framework continues to evolve based on community input and needs.🔹 Representation: Centering TNI LeadershipThroughout the World Pride weekend, NTVM will uplift the leadership, resilience, and voices of transgender, nonbinary, and intersex communities. Events will include our Policy & Safety Summit, Empowerment & Wellness Day, participation in the Capital Pride Parade, and the International World Pride and National Trans Visibility March & Rally.Programming highlights collaboration with national and grassroots partners committed to human rights, health equity, and community empowerment.🔹 Visibility & Safety: Built with Care and StrategyNTVM’s focus on safety is comprehensive and rooted in community protection.We are offering virtual participation options, strengthening collaboration with trusted partners for safety support, and integrating trained volunteers into our in-person programming.On the ground, we are grateful to the United Church of Christ for standing alongside us as protective allies during the Rally and March. Pre-march legal, health, and travel resources are also available through our partnerships with ACLU, HRC, and Plume Health and so many others.Together, we are ensuring that visibility is matched by vigilance—and that our joy is safeguarded with strength.NTVM also strongly encourages international participants to review U.S. travel policies and local laws impacting TNI travelers, recognizing that global access and safety remain pressing concerns.A Historic Moment Demands Historic Action“The partnerships with UCC, HRC, ACLU, and Plume Health speak to the power of collective action,” said Dr. Nicholas. “We are grateful to stand beside organizations willing to meet this moment with the seriousness—and the love—it demands. Together, we are protecting our people, our power, and our future.”This World Pride is not just about being seen. It’s about being safeguarded, uplifted, and propelled forward.For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to get involved, visit NTVM.org.

