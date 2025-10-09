Gov. Cox signs S.B. 1012 in the First Special Session of the Sixty-sixth Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 6, 2025) – The governor signed the following bill of the First Special Session of the Sixty-sixth Legislature: S.B. 1012 Congressional Boundaries Designation

