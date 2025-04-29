Therasage Celebrates the Healing Power of Mothers with Wellness Innovations for 2025

Therasage.com Thera Glow Mask 2 Go Thera360 PLUS Personal Sauna

Therasage honors mothers and highlights new wellness innovations designed to support vitality, healing, and resilience at home in 2025.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, Therasage is shining a spotlight on the vital role mothers play in fostering family and community well-being. In celebration of this important season, the company is highlighting its commitment to creating science-backed, nature-inspired wellness technologies that empower individuals—especially mothers—to prioritize their health and vitality at home.

Founded more than two decades ago by Robby and Melody Besner after a personal healing journey within their own family, Therasage remains a pioneer in accessible, natural health solutions. Melody, a mother herself, helped shape the company's mission with a powerful question: What would healing look like if it were simple, intuitive, and available to everyone at home?

"We didn’t set out to build a company," said Melody Besner. "We set out to find a way to bring healing tools into people's homes—tools that feel natural, supportive, and empowering."

Today, Therasage’s award-winning technologies, including the Thera360 PLUS Portable Infrared Sauna and the newly launched TheraVibe™ wearable wellness patches, offer innovative approaches to self-care for busy individuals and families.

A Growing Need for At-Home Wellness Solutions

In 2025, wellness continues to evolve beyond spas and clinics, moving into the home as part of everyday life. Rising stress levels, environmental toxins, and the demands of modern living are prompting many to seek proactive ways to support their energy, immune function, and emotional resilience.

"Mothers are often the healers of the household," added Robby Besner, Chief Science Officer at Therasage. "But they also need access to healing themselves. Our products are designed to make that support intuitive, portable, and natural—something that fits into real life, not something that adds another burden."

Infrared saunas like the Thera360 PLUS help promote detoxification, stress reduction, and cellular repair, while the frequency-infused TheraVibe™ patches offer wearable support for energy, recovery, immunity, and relaxation without the need for chemicals or pills.

Both technologies reflect Therasage's broader mission: to merge nature’s wisdom with modern science, creating tools that empower daily self-care.

A Legacy of Wellness, a Vision for the Future

Therasage’s leadership believes that healing is not a destination—it’s a way of life. By offering affordable, easy-to-use wellness solutions, the company hopes to continue inspiring individuals to take an active role in their health journeys.

"As we look ahead, we're excited to expand our offerings even further," said Robby Besner. "From enhanced sauna technologies to educational initiatives like the Thera Optimal Academy, we’re committed to supporting the next generation of healers—beginning with those already making a difference at home."

This spring, Therasage is offering special promotions to encourage families to invest in their wellness journeys, in honor of the mothers, grandmothers, and nurturing spirits who give so selflessly.

Details on current offerings, product innovations, and upcoming wellness initiatives are available at www.therasage.com.

About Therasage

Therasage is a family-owned wellness company pioneering natural healing technologies for over 20 years. Combining ancient principles with modern science, Therasage offers infrared therapy, PEMF, red light, ozone-enhanced detox, and frequency-based products that empower individuals to live healthier, more vibrant lives. Founded on the belief that healing should be affordable, accessible, and natural, Therasage continues to innovate new solutions for homes around the world.

Learn more at www.therasage.com.

