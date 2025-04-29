PointGuard AI Launches Version 2.0 of its Groundbreaking AI Security Platform

Logo for PointGuard AI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its recent rebranding from AppSOC to PointGuard AI , the company today announced the release of version 2.0 of its award-winning PointGuard AI Platform, setting a new standard for securing enterprise AI applications.Building on the platform’s core capabilities — AI Discovery, AI Model Testing, AI Security Posture Management, and AI Runtime Defense — the new release adds significant advancements designed to help enterprises safely and confidently scale AI initiatives across complex, distributed environments. PointGuard is the only AI security solution that secures both AI models and agents, as well as connected applications and clouds. PointGuard correlates security issues across the full AI stack to help mitigate the risk."AI adoption is skyrocketing, but so are the risks. With PointGuard AI 2.0, we are giving enterprises the visibility, control, and protection they need to deploy AI with confidence," said Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AI. "This release marks a critical milestone in our mission to secure the AI-powered future."New capabilities and key enhancements of the platform include:Expanded AI Discovery Across Cloud EnvironmentsPointGuard AI 2.0 extends its powerful AI Discovery capabilities, enabling organizations to automatically detect native or third-party AI services on major cloud environments.This expanded cloud discovery helps eliminate blind spots by identifying hidden or shadow AI deployments that could introduce security and compliance risks.Support for Google Cloud Vertex AIComplementing the enhanced discovery features, PointGuard AI now offers native support for Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, joining its existing integrations with AWS, Azure, and Databricks. With this broader multi-cloud support, organizations can uniformly monitor, manage, and secure AI assets across all major platforms.Enhanced AI Security Testing with Business Context AwarenessVersion 2.0 delivers upgrades to AI Security Testing, including multi-language support for LLM model assessments. Enterprises operating globally can now validate the security and behavior of models in a range of languages, strengthening trust and reliability.General Availability of AI Runtime DefensePointGuard AI is also announcing the general availability of its AI Runtime Defense offering. This capability provides comprehensive data protection, AI threat prevention, anomaly detection, and observability for live AI systems. Whether intercepting simple chatbot prompts or securing interactions within complex multi-agent architectures, PointGuard AI empowers organizations to monitor and defend AI operations in real time against emerging threats.About PointGuard AIPointGuard AI (formerly known as AppSOC) is an innovative Silicon Valley security provider, leading the way in AI and application security and governance. PointGuard enables AI initiatives with enhanced visibility, robust guardrails and runtime defense, while protecting the entire AI stack from code to cloud to data. Founded by industry veterans, PointGuard brings unparalleled expertise in AI, cloud application security, data protection, and risk management. For more information, please visit www.pointguardai.com

