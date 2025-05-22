Minetek Sound Launches M-STEALTH Sound Attenuation: Revolutionising Mining and Industrial Noise Control

M-STEALTH is designed to deliver maximum noise reduction with minimal weight and components, preserving machine payloads and boosting productivity.

Minetek's M-STEALTH Sound Attenuation sets a new benchmark for noise control, empowering mines to operate sustainably while maximising performance” — Sean Edwards, Minetek Technical Services Manager

SINGLETON, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minetek Sound , a global leader in innovative sound attenuation, proudly introduces the M-STEALTH Sound Attenuation suite, a groundbreaking solution that transforms noise management for mining and industrial operations. Engineered specifically for heavy diesel machinery, including haul trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, drills, and generators, M-STEALTH delivers unparalleled noise reduction, operational efficiency, and sustainability.M-STEALTH Sound Attenuation is a customised, turn-key solution tailored to site-specific noise requirements, developed through advanced sound intensity, power level testing, and visualisation. Minetek can reduce accumulated site noise levels by up to 50%, ensuring compliance with stringent sound regulations and eliminating community complaints. By minimising components, the M-STEALTH Sound Attenuation reduces component weights by up to 50% compared to traditional sound-suppressed components, preserving payloads and boosting productivity without compromising OEM backpressure or fuel efficiency.Designed for durability, M-STEALTH exhaust systems maintain surface temperatures below 150°C, eliminating the need for thermal blankets. Its dual-skin components resist rust and heat stress, extending service life and reducing maintenance downtime. This translates to significant OPEX savings, safer workplaces, and enhanced stakeholder confidence.Minetek has redefined how mine sites and industrial operations manage noise. Backed by over 30 years of expertise, we've engineered the world's quietest machinery without sacrificing productivity.Compatible with over 125 OEM models, including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, and Liebherr, M-STEALTH seamlessly integrates with existing diesel equipment and machinery. Minetek's comprehensive noise testing services, including ISO 6393/6395 compliance and operator exposure testing, ensure regulatory and community standards are met.Discover the future of noise management. Explore Minetek's noise reduction and sound attenuation solutions today – minetek.com About Minetek SoundMinetek Sound pioneers noise reduction solutions for the mining and industrial sectors, providing sound reduction solutions since 1984. Minetek enables the world's quietest mining equipment and machinery, reducing site noise levels by up to 50%. Our innovative sound reduction technology is designed with minimal components and weight to ensure critical airflow and maintenance accessibility. By reducing accumulated site noise from mobile and fixed asset machinery with Minetek technology, our clients can increase operating hours, productivity, confidence, and profits.

Minetek enables the world’s quietest mining equipment and machinery, reducing site noise levels by up to 50%.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.